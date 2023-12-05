Onspring GovCloud Launches OMB A-123 Risk & Controls Software for Federal Agencies

News provided by

Onspring

05 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

 The cloud-based software is the first to offer OMB content in ready-made workflows and reports that directly integrate with POA&M processes

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onspring GovCloud, a cloud-based GRC software platform with FedRAMP In Process designation, announced today the launch of its OMB A-123 Risk & Controls Management product – empowering federal agencies to meet the stringent requirements outlined in the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Circular A-123, "Management's Responsibility for Enterprise Risk Management and Internal Control." The Onspring GovCloud OMB A-123 Risk & Controls product is the first cloud-based software offering OMB content in ready-made workflows and reports that directly integrate with POA&M processes.

By implementing Onspring's OMB A-123 out-of-the-box software, federal agencies can instill a structured, integrated, and automated approach to manage risk and stay compliant, saving measurable time and effort – all without the need for IT or DevOps resources.

"Federal agencies still relying on manual spreadsheets, email silos, or legacy software to manage risk, internal controls, and POA&Ms can now take advantage of the best-in-class automation tried and tested in the private sector," said Brett Sommers, Director of Product at Onspring. "Our OMB A-123 Risk & Controls software represents a significant leap forward in enabling federal agencies to meet the evolving demands of enterprise risk management and control compliance. We remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive efficiency, transparency, and compliance to the federal market."

Onspring GovCloud OMB A-123 Risk & Controls software strategically aligns with the mandates of the Federal Managers Finance Integrity Act (FMFIA) and the Government Accountability Office's (GAO) Green Book, ensuring comprehensive support for enterprise risk management capabilities and internal control processes. The software captures and categorizes controls based on type, including Controls Over Reporting, Fraud, Privacy, Security, and External Service Provider, in addition to providing dynamic scoping and testing of internal controls according to requirements. The software also offers full ERM capabilities, including risk identification, automated assessments, control evaluations, response tracking, and mapping to controls.

Product highlights:

  • Risk Profile Identification and Evaluation - Defines overall risk profile, establishes risk objectives, and facilitates ongoing risk identification and assessments while leveraging data to drive required reporting and communications with key stakeholders.
  • Internal Control Management – Defines a system of internal controls, aligning with standard internal control components and principles outlined by the GAO Green Book. Enables internal control assessments and formal reporting of results, including the classification and evaluation of Internal Controls Over Reporting (ICOR) as outlined in OMB Circular A-123 Appendix A.
  • Integration with POA&M Process – POA&M integration enables federal agencies to identify and classify deficiencies, establish corrective action plans, and report in real-time issue severity, ownership, and status.
  • Stakeholder Management - Facilitates the assignment of Risk and Control Program Oversight responsibilities as outlined in the Circular in a centralized, real-time data platform for the Senior Management Council (SMC), Senior Assessment Team (SAT), and Risk Management Council (RMC).
  • Availability of Control Components, Principles, and Attributes - Addresses the critical requirement of capturing and relating Internal Control Components, Principles, and Attributes. This framework is readily available to users for reference when defining and documenting internal controls, ensuring a robust and comprehensive approach to risk management.

This is the third cloud-based software product released by Onspring GovCloud in a FedRAMP environment to address federal agencies' current and future risk management requirements. Earlier this year, Onspring GovCloud released a stand-alone POA&M Management product and a comprehensive Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) suite specifically designed for federal agencies. 

About Onspring GovCloud
Onspring GovCloud is a no-code, cloud-based GRC software platform that enables risk reduction and compliance efficiencies to federal agencies through automated workflows, notifications, and real-time analytics. For five years running, Onspring has been named the #1 GRC software for its product features, customer experience, and ROI. Explore Onspring's past performance across financial services, insurance, healthcare, logistics, and business services industries on the Onspring website

SOURCE Onspring

Also from this source

Onspring Promotes Nichole Windholz to Chief Information Security Officer

Onspring Promotes Nichole Windholz to Chief Information Security Officer

Onspring, a no-code GRC software platform, announced today the promotion of Nichole Windholz to the role of Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)....
Onspring Launches Portal to Deliver a Seamlessly Connected User Ecosystem

Onspring Launches Portal to Deliver a Seamlessly Connected User Ecosystem

Onspring, a no-code GRC software platform, announced the launch of Onspring Portal, which delivers a secure, personalized workspace for customer user ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.