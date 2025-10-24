ONT Announces Ontario to Sonoma County aboard Alaska Air beginning March 2026

Service to Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport to be ONT's 31st nonstop destination

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials welcomed news that Alaska Air Group will begin service to Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport (STS) in Santa Rosa, becoming the Southern California gateway's fifth nonstop link to Northern California. The daily nonstop service will begin March 18, 2026, when STS will become ONT's 31st nonstop destination.

Named for the famous "Peanuts" comic strip cartoonist who lived for many years in Sonoma County, STS is in the heart of Wine Country, 55 miles north of the Golden Gate. Other Northern California airports with daily nonstop flights from ONT are Sacramento International (SMF), San Francisco International (SFO), San Jose Mineta International (SJC) and Oakland San Francisco Bay (OAK).

"We're excited to grow in Ontario with a daily, year-round flight to Santa Rosa-Sonoma – connecting two vibrant regions within California," said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning at Alaska Airlines. "This new route will add to our service from Ontario to Seattle, Portland and Honolulu, offering Southern California flyers even more options and convenience."

"We are thrilled that Alaska Airlines has chosen Ontario International for continued growth in 2026," said Alan D. Wapner, president, Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Airport Commissioners. "The new flights from one of our long-valued partners of more than 40 years will offer travelers a fast, convenient and reliable connection between Northern and Southern California."

The ONT-STS route with operate using an Embraer ERJ-175 aircraft equipped with 76 seats: 12 in first class, 16 in premium class and 48 in coach.

Flight schedules and tickets are available at AlaskaAir.com, and Sonoma County travelers can take advantage of Alaska's popular "Wine Flies Free" program.

Alaska Air Group currently offers nonstop flights from ONT to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Portland International Airport and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. Beginning January 7, 2026, Alaska will add daily service to Boise, Idaho (BOI).

Ontario International is among the fastest growing airports in the United States and is recognized for its deep commitment to customer service with first-rate facilities, dining and retail concessions and amenities popular with air travelers.

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the second most popular mid-sized airport in the United States, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario Mayor pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

