ONT Celebrates Hawaiian Airlines Announcement: Ontario, CA, to Honolulu in 2021

Flight # Origin Destination Departure Arrival Frequency Aircraft 74 *HNL ONT 1:05 p.m. 9:35 p.m. Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun A321 73 **ONT HNL 9:05 a.m. 12:20 p.m. Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat, Sun A321

*Beginning March 16

**Beginning March 17

"We're excited to be able to offer our community new nonstop service to Hawai'i. It's one of the biggest requests we get from travelers, and I know it will be an extremely popular route," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners. "I want to thank Hawaiian Airlines for its support and confidence in Southern California's fastest-growing aviation gateway."

"We are delighted to bring our superior value proposition to travelers visiting Hawai'i from Ontario," said Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines. "2021 is going to be a special time to experience Hawai'i, and we can't wait to welcome onboard our guests from Ontario and introduce them to our islands."

Hawaiian's guests will enjoy island-inspired complimentary meals and the superior comfort of the carrier's quiet and fuel-efficient A321neo aircraft, which feature 16 luxurious leather recliners in First Class, 44 Extra Comfort seats, and 129 Main Cabin seats.



"We look forward to welcoming Hawaiian Airlines and their passengers in time for Spring Break and we are confident they will quickly feel that the aloha spirit extends to Ontario," said Mark Thorpe, OIAA chief executive officer. "The aviation industry is taking note of the steady COVID-19 recovery we are experiencing at Ontario. As air carriers set schedules and routes for 2021, they are including Ontario in their own recovery plans, a great show of confidence in our low-cost gateway, high-quality services, facilities, and customer base."

Ontario Airport has recorded six straight months of traffic growth since reaching its low point in April when passenger levels declined by 93%. Ontario's recovery ranks first among airports in California and third nationally, having regained roughly 50% of passenger volume compared to a year ago.

Denver-based Frontier Airlines announced the addition of new flights and resumption of flights suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic between February and May in 2021. International carrier Volaris initiated nonstop service from ONT to its Mexico City base last month.

Delta Air Lines, which resumed daily, nonstop service to its Atlanta hub in July, began twice daily, nonstop flights to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in October. Southwest Airlines restarted its Chicago Midway International Airport route while United Airlines resumed flying to Houston's George H.W. Bush Intercontinental Airport in August.

In order to add value and convenience for travelers, ONT hosts a drive-up testing site operated by the Covid Clinic which offers a variety of COVID-19 tests, including rapid tests with results available within 20 minutes. Tests are administered on Parking Lot 3 from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. seven days a week. Reservations can be made at online at the Covid Clinic.

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan.

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area.

