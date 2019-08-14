Ontario Airport passenger volume up more than 10% in July; number of fliers for the year surpassed 3 million

In July, Ontario Airport also surpassed the 3 million passenger mark for the year, a 7% increase over the first seven months of last year. From January through July, domestic passenger volume topped 2.9 million, an increase of 5.4% over the same period a year ago while the number of international travelers grew by nearly 50% to more than 175,000.

"Ontario continues to be a magnet for commercial air service for domestic and international passengers in the greater Los Angeles area," said Mark Thorpe, OIAA chief executive officer. "We are heartened by the positive responses of our customers to our ongoing efforts to create an appealing international aviation gateway for Southern California, one which meets the needs of business and leisure travelers alike."

This summer daily, nonstop service has been added to popular aviation hubs in Atlanta, Houston and San Francisco.

Air cargo shipments, meanwhile, grew modestly in July by nearly 2% to more than 64,000 tons. During the first seven months of the year, cargo volume totaled almost 429,000 tons, up 3.4% from the same period last year.

Said Alan D. Wapner, OIAA President: "Along with our continued strong increase in passenger volumes, the steady growth in cargo reaffirms how important ONT is to our region's economy. Having a great airport has helped the Inland Empire become a global center for e-commerce, and an emerging hub for healthcare, technology and advanced manufacturing – creating jobs and economic opportunity for the region as a whole."



July 2019 July 2018 % Change YTD 2019 YTD 2018 % Change Passenger Traffic











Domestic 467,990 424,982 10.1% 2,913,914 2,765,627 5.4% International 26,976 23,317 15.7% 175,414 117,715 49.0% Total 494,966 448,299 10.4% 3,089,328 2,883,342 7.1% Air Cargo (Tons)











Freight 62,563 60,734 3.0% 413,631 397,167 4.1% Mail 1,780 2,470 -27.9% 15,363 17,676 -13.1% Total 64,343 63,204 1.8% 428,994 414,844 3.4%

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 21 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 67 daily departures offered by nine air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

