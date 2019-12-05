Ontario International Airport adds Dan Cappell to executive ranks as chief commercial officer

"We have had the benefit of Dan's expertise and experience in his capacity as a consultant, so he is no stranger to all we've accomplished as well as our vision for Ontario as a first-rate international aviation gateway," said Mark Thorpe, OIAA chief executive officer. "He's keenly aware of what it takes to develop successful airports, and we look forward to the added value his many talents will bring to Ontario."

Cappell has worked with airports in Baltimore, Denver, Phoenix and Charlotte, as well Orange County's John Wayne Airport, in his capacity with Leigh Fisher Management Consultants, a global strategic management firm. Leigh Fisher is owned by Jacobs Engineering Group, which is focused on the aviation, infrastructure and surface transportation sectors. Cappell has played a leading role in the development of airport business plans, concession plans and strategic advertising opportunities.

Before joining Leigh Fisher, Cappell, a native of the United Kingdom, led a team of 66 executive and support personnel as acting commercial officer of Abu Dhabi Airports Company, which provides aviation services to five airports in the United Arab Emirates.

"Dan takes on his new role at a particularly exciting time for Ontario as the airport posts strong, steady gains in passenger volume and serves as a major cargo hub in the highly competitive Southern California market. His experience and know-how will add greatly to our team of dedicated professionals," said Atif Elkadi, deputy chief executive officer.

Cappell commented, "I am honored to be joining the executive team at Ontario and contribute to the vision for growth as defined by the CEO and the board. Ontario has a dynamic and forward-thinking executive team, with incredibly exciting plans for the airport's growth over the next 10 years. I can't wait to get started."

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 22 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 72 daily departures offered by nine air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contacts:

Atif Elkadi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, (858) 361-9319 aelkadi@flyontario.com

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

Related Links

http://www.flyontario.com

