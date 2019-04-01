Ontario International Airport Authority appoints Tucson executive John Schubert to CFO position

Schubert joined the TAA at a turbulent time in 2008 as the airport was experiencing significant declines in in passenger volume and operating revenues, direct results of the Great Recession. Schubert's leadership helped to transform the airport organization and culture while at the same time modernizing its technology systems, procedures and policies, positioning the Tucson airport for long-term success.

"We are pleased to welcome John to Ontario after an intensive national search conducted over the past several months," said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the OIAA. "John's varied public and private sector experience, particularly his work in helping guide the TAA through what were very trying times for many U.S. airports, have prepared him well for the opportunities that lie ahead at Ontario."

"John understands that the flightpath to success for airports like Ontario is to keep costs low while providing first-rate facilities, services and amenities that airlines and air travelers demand. The way to accomplish those objectives is to maximize non-airline revenue. We look forward to utilizing his many talents to build on our work to make Ontario an appealing international gateway for Southern California," Thorpe added.

During Schubert's tenure, TAA completed a $40 million apron reconstruction project and $29 million terminal optimization program which included the revitalization of the airport's retail and dining concessions. He also played a leading role in completing a $33 million direct placement bond to refinance outstanding bond debt with a $4 million net present value savings.

A certified public accountant licensed in Arizona, Schubert's career spans more than 20 years in financial management, operations and technology sectors. Prior to joining the TAA, Schubert managed audit and consulting services for a variety of nonprofit clients in his work for a Tucson-based certified public accounting firm. Previously, he had been controller of a software development start-up and chief operating officer of two social service agencies with more than 1,000 employees and annual budgets totaling $35 million combined.

A native of Illinois, Schubert earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration at the University of Arizona where he majored in accounting. He maintains memberships in the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, American Association of Airport Executives and Government Finance Officers Association.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 19 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There are 67 daily departures on average offered by nine air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

News Media Contacts:

Atif Elkadi, Deputy Executive Officer, (858) 361-9319 aelkadi@flyontario.com

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

Related Links

http://www.flyontario.com

