Steady passenger levels at Ontario International Airport in April while year-to-date count was up 3%

ONTARIO, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials reported passenger volume was steady in April and higher by nearly 3% for the year. Cargo tonnage, meanwhile, rose more than 5% last month and 8% on a year-to-date basis.

The total number of passengers was 574,504 last month, including 518,928 domestic travelers, a decrease of 3.7% compared with the same month a year ago, and 55,576 international travelers, an increase of 52%.

Year-to-date passenger volumes are up 3% at Ontario International Airport.

The Southern California gateway welcomed more than 2.1 million travelers over the first four months of the year, an increase of 2.9%. Domestic passenger volume was more than 1.8 million, a slight decrease of 1.4% compared with the same period in 2025, and more than 237,000 international travelers, an increase of 56.9%.

"Our April passenger level remained steady despite the volatility felt across the aviation sector speaks to the resilience of air travel through our regional gateway," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "ONT has been the fastest-growing of the 10 largest airports in California since the pandemic."

Elkadi added, "International air travel through Ontario continued to be a highlight as it has been for many months, reaffirming our standing as a popular aviation gateway for Southern California."

Passenger Totals Apr 2026 Apr 2025 Change YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Change Domestic 518,928 539,067 -3.7 % 1,883,413 1,909,210 -1.4 % International 55,576 36,556 51.5 % 237,430 151,364 56.9 % Total 574,504 575,623 -0.2 % 2,120,843 2,060,574 2.9 %

The air carriers with the greatest passenger shares April were:

Southwest Airlines (37.4%) American Airlines (15.3%) Alaska Airlines (10.1%) United Airlines (10%) Delta Air Lines (9.9%)

Air cargo including commercial freight and U.S. mail increased by 5.3% in April with freight tonnage 10.2% higher while mail volume was 16.7% lower.

On a year-to-date basis, cargo tonnage rose by 8.1% to more than 283,000 tons with freight up by 12.0% and shipments of mail lower by 11.0%.

Air cargo (tonnage) Apr 2026 Apr 2025 Change YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Change Freight 64,029 58,098 10.2 % 243,731 217,534 12.0 % Mail 10,847 13,015 -16.7 % 39,707 44,600 -11.0 % Total 74,876 71,114 5.3 % 283,438 262,134 8.1 %

"Our strategic location in the Inland Empire, strong regional economy, modern facilities and exceptional customer service are the reason Ontario is a top 10 destination for our shipping partners," Elkadi said.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the second most popular mid-sized airport in the United States, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario Mayor pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport