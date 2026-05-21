Steady passenger levels at Ontario International Airport in April while year-to-date count was up 3%

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Ontario International Airport

May 21, 2026, 08:00 ET

ONTARIO, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials reported passenger volume was steady in April and higher by nearly 3% for the year. Cargo tonnage, meanwhile, rose more than 5% last month and 8% on a year-to-date basis.

The total number of passengers was 574,504 last month, including 518,928 domestic travelers, a decrease of 3.7% compared with the same month a year ago, and 55,576 international travelers, an increase of 52%.

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Year-to-date passenger volumes are up 3% at Ontario International Airport.
Year-to-date passenger volumes are up 3% at Ontario International Airport.

The Southern California gateway welcomed more than 2.1 million travelers over the first four months of the year, an increase of 2.9%. Domestic passenger volume was more than 1.8 million, a slight decrease of 1.4% compared with the same period in 2025, and more than 237,000 international travelers, an increase of 56.9%.

"Our April passenger level remained steady despite the volatility felt across the aviation sector speaks to the resilience of air travel through our regional gateway," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "ONT has been the fastest-growing of the 10 largest airports in California since the pandemic."

Elkadi added, "International air travel through Ontario continued to be a highlight as it has been for many months, reaffirming our standing as a popular aviation gateway for Southern California."

Passenger

Totals

Apr

2026

Apr

2025

Change

YTD

2026

YTD

2025

Change

Domestic

518,928

539,067

-3.7 %

1,883,413

1,909,210

-1.4 %

International

55,576

36,556

51.5 %

237,430

151,364

56.9 %

Total

574,504

575,623

-0.2 %

2,120,843

2,060,574

2.9 %

The air carriers with the greatest passenger shares April were:

  1. Southwest Airlines (37.4%)
  2. American Airlines (15.3%)
  3. Alaska Airlines (10.1%)
  4. United Airlines (10%)
  5. Delta Air Lines (9.9%)

Air cargo including commercial freight and U.S. mail increased by 5.3% in April with freight tonnage 10.2% higher while mail volume was 16.7% lower.

On a year-to-date basis, cargo tonnage rose by 8.1% to more than 283,000 tons with freight up by 12.0% and shipments of mail lower by 11.0%.

Air cargo

(tonnage)

Apr

2026

Apr

2025

Change

YTD

2026

YTD

2025

Change

Freight

64,029

58,098

10.2 %

243,731

217,534

12.0 %

Mail

10,847

13,015

-16.7 %

39,707

44,600

-11.0 %

Total

74,876

71,114

5.3 %

283,438

262,134

8.1 %

"Our strategic location in the Inland Empire, strong regional economy, modern facilities and exceptional customer service are the reason Ontario is a top 10 destination for our shipping partners," Elkadi said.

About Ontario International Airport
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the second most popular mid-sized airport in the United States, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on FacebookX (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)
The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario Mayor pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:
Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

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