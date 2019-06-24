Ontario International Airport Authority sets customer parking rates for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019

For vehicles entering the parking lots on or after July 1, 2019, the rates will be:

Daily Parking in lots 2 and 4 will increase to $21 per day from $18

per day from Premium Hourly Parking immediately in front of the passenger terminals will rise to $27 per day from $24

per day from Value Parking in Lot 5 will increase to $13 per day from $11

per day from Economy Parking in Lot 3 will increase to $16 per day from $13

per day from $13 Curbside Valet Parking at terminals 2 and 4 will also rise to $28 per day from $25

Airline passengers who drive themselves can save money by reserving parking in advance through the airport's website at flyontario.com.

The commissioners also set the trip fee for Transportation Network Companies (currently Uber and Lyft) at $4, an increase of $1 from the current fee. The fee is applied to pick-ups and drop-offs.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 21 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 73 daily departures offered by nine air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

