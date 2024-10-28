Ontario International Airport awarded $7 million federal grant for upgrades in security and passenger conveniences

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded more than $7 million to Ontario International Airport (ONT) for security and terminal upgrades which will be critical to managing higher traveler volumes and delivering the positive customer experience travelers expect.

The Southern California gateway pursued the funding to reconfigure existing security and checkpoint areas in Terminal 2 and Terminal 4 to accommodate additional screening lanes needed to effectively manage greater numbers of passengers who are choosing ONT.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded more than $7 million to Ontario International Airport (ONT) for security and terminal upgrades which will be critical to managing higher traveler volumes and delivering the positive customer experience travelers expect.

The Security Screening Checkpoint Expansion Project will increase the checkpoint capacity by adding two screening lanes at Terminal 2 and one at Terminal 4, enabling officials to reduce congestion and increase passenger throughput by up to 15% during peak travel periods. The project also includes the construction of new secure area exit corridors and improves conditions for passengers with special needs.

"We thank the FAA and the Biden-Harris Administration for recognizing our need and investing in our international gateway, and we are equally grateful to our congressional leaders, Reps. Pete Aguillar (33rd District), Norma Torres (35th District) and Ken Calvert (41st District), who supported our application," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority Board of Airport Commissioners.

"Ontario International is among the fastest growing airports in the United States and we are on a record-setting pace for passenger volume in. It is therefore critical that we continue to improve our terminal facilities to ensure passenger security and comfort while managing greater passenger volumes, and the FAA grant will help us do just that."

The Inland Empire airport is on pace to serve more than 7 million passengers this year, the highest calendar year level since the airport's return to local ownership in 2016.

The grant, which totals $7,072,000, comes from the FAA's Airport Terminal Program which was created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is California's most popular airport, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA):

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport