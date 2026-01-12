Ontario International Airport welcomes TSA acceptance of Digital IDs - a smarter, easier way to fly

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) announced that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) now accepts Digital IDs at our TSA security checkpoints, making identification verification faster, more secure, and more convenient for travelers. ONT continues to embrace innovation that enhances the passenger experience.

With TSA's new Digital ID program, eligible travelers can present their identification directly from their mobile device — such as a smartphone or smartwatch — at TSA security checkpoints instead of handling a physical ID. Digital IDs can be stored in secure digital wallets like Apple Wallet, Google Wallet or a state-issued app and are accepted at more than 250 airports nationwide, including ONT.

Digital IDs also can be used with the ONT+ Visitor Pass Program, a free system that allows non-ticketed visitors to access the airport's post-security terminals, making it possible for friends and family to accompany travelers to the gate or enjoy ONT's restaurants and shops beyond security. Ontario International Airport was the first airport in the nation to introduce a digital visitors pass program and remains one of only a handful of U.S. airports to offer this level of access.

"Ontario International Airport is proud to support TSA's digital identity initiative," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer for the Ontario International Airport Authority. "This modern capability aligns with ONT's commitment to innovation, safety and passenger convenience. Our travelers now have more choice and flexibility when navigating security — and when paired with ONT+, we continue to elevate the journey from start to finish."

California residents can obtain a mobile driver's license (mDL) or state ID and add it to their mobile wallet through the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The DMV's digital ID program allows individuals with a valid California driver's license or state ID to securely store their ID on their mobile device and use it for identity verification at TSA checkpoints.

Steps to Get Your Digital ID:

Visit the California DMV's DMV Wallet portal to enroll and authenticate your identity. Follow the instructions to add your driver's license or state ID to your Apple Wallet or Google Wallet . Once added, present your Digital ID by holding your mobile device near the TSA identity reader at the security checkpoint.

Digital IDs offer a secure and private way to verify identity, with users controlling exactly what information is shared during TSA checks.

As a reminder, TSA already requires a federally compliant REAL ID (or another accepted form of ID) to board domestic flights. Starting February 1, 2026, travelers who arrive at a TSA checkpoint without an acceptable ID and still wish to fly will be able to use an optional identity verification service called TSA Confirm.ID for a $45 fee. This fee is charged to cover the costs of alternate verification and provides validity for a 10-day travel period.

The added traveler convenience of Digital IDs comes as the popular Southern California gateway celebrates its Decade of Local Control. Under the theme Reclaimed. Revived. Ready., the yearlong campaign will include events, pop-ups, special merchandise, digital storytelling and surprise activations at the airport – all leading up to the official anniversary date of November 1, 2026.

