Ontario International Airport buoyed by freight shipments in September

According to the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA), September's passenger count was more than 195,000, a decrease of 58.4% compared to the same month last year. The number of domestic passengers exceeded 191,000, while international travelers totaled more than 3,500, decreases of 57% and 84.5%, respectively.

Over the first nine months of the year, ONT welcomed 1.9 million passengers. Domestic travel volume was more than 1.8 million, a decrease of 52% compared to the same period in 2019, with the number of international passengers reaching 76,000.

Passenger Totals September 2020 September 2019 % Change YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % Change Domestic 191,467 446,169 -57.09% 1,840,964 3,838,865 -52.0% International 3,570 23,155 -84.58% 76,336 223,889 -65.9% Total 195,037 469,324 -58.44% 1,917,300 4,062,754 -52.8%

"Cargo continues to be a point of strength and pride for us as Ontario enjoys the fastest rate of growth among airports in the continental United States," said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the OIAA. "And while passenger volumes remain significantly lower year-over-year, Ontario's rate of recovery puts it third among U.S. airports and first among airports in California."

Since reaching its low point in air travel in April following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, ONT passenger volume has grown on a percentage basis every month between May and September, Thorpe added.

Delta Air Lines began twice-daily, nonstop service to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport this month while international carrier Volaris is planning new service to Mexico City beginning in November.

Meanwhile, Ontario experienced a 22.5% gain in commercial freight volume in September, the sixth month this year of better than 20% growth, with shipments totaling more than 73,000 tons. On a year-to-date basis, freight volume was nearly 645,000 tons, almost 20% more than the January through September period in 2019.

Air cargo (tonnage) September 2020 September 2019 % Change YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % Change Freight 73,440 59,918 22.57% 644,996 539,062 19.7% Mail 2,174 1,271 71.01% 15,780 18,221 -13.4% Total 75,614 61,189 23.57% 660,776 557,283 18.6%

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

