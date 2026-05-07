Ontario International Airport launches environmental review process for transformative ONT BOLD expansion project

ONTARIO, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) today released a Notice of Preparation (NOP) of an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for key facility and infrastructure improvements, including a new passenger terminal, as part of its ambitious ONT BOLD ("Building Our Legacy & Destiny") program. The NOP begins preparation of a comprehensive EIR which will evaluate potential environmental effects and identify strategies to minimize or mitigate environmental impacts.

A Notice of Preparation was released today to begin the environmental review process of ONT BOLD.

The proposed project includes a new terminal facility (Terminal 3), modernization of the existing Terminals 2 and 4, and optimization of the airport's terminal roadways, curbs, vehicle parking, rental car facilities and aircraft apron – including a new parking garage – all to meet the airport's growing demand. The new three-level Terminal 3 would have approximately 650,000 square feet of interior space, a new Federal Inspection Services (FIS) facility, and security and passenger processing infrastructure. Some of the gates would be equipped with Multiple Aircraft Ramp System (MARS) stands which can facilitate either two narrowbody or one widebody aircraft.

The proposed project would incorporate efficient, sustainable and future-ready solutions into the airport's campus, provide improved operability and meet the expectations of ONT passengers and the needs of the airlines and tenants.

"Project BOLD is about more than building facilities – it's about building the future of this airport and the region we serve," said Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners and Ontario Mayor pro Tem. "As demand continues to grow, we have a responsibility to ensure ONT remains convenient, accessible and ready to connect the Inland Empire with the world."

ONT's growth trajectory underscores the need for the project. During peak periods, demand already exceeds the design capacity of our terminal facilities. As passenger demand continues to increase in the future, additional parking, ticket counters, restaurants, restrooms, gates and concession areas will be needed.

"ONT BOLD represents a thoughtful, phased approach to meeting the demands of a fast-growing region," said Curt Hagman, San Bernardino County Supervisor and OIAA Board Vice President. "We're investing in infrastructure that strengthens our role as a major passenger gateway and global supply chain hub, while maintaining the ease and efficiency travelers value."

While specific designs and costs will be refined through the environmental review process, current projections anticipate project completion over 10 years.

Airport officials emphasized that the NOP marks the beginning, not the conclusion, of the planning process.

"This is the first step in a transparent and collaborative effort to shape ONT's next chapter," Wapner said. "We're committed to listening, engaging and building an airport that reflects the strength and aspirations of our community and our airline partners."

Today's announcement comes as ONT celebrates nearly a decade of local control. Since 2016, the airport has experienced dramatic growth, with passenger volume increasing nearly 70% to more than 7 million annually, making it one of the fastest-growing airports in California.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the second most popular mid-sized airport in the United States, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario Mayor pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport