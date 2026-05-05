Ontario International Airport officials plan to welcome 2.2 million passengers over summer

Officials anticipating busy summer travel season with new and expanded flight activity

ONTARIO, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials plan to welcome more than 2.2 million passengers over the summer travel season thanks in part to the addition of new flights and expanded services on previously existing routes.

The total number of air passengers expected to travel through the Southern California gateway is forecast to be 2,244,208 based on current airline information. This year's estimate is comparable to summer 2025.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport is forecasting another strong summer travel season.

Ontario passengers have more choices for air travel to popular destinations this year with:

New daily nonstop service to Boise, Idaho's capital city, and Santa Rosa, in the heart of Northern California's wine country, provided by Alaska Airlines.

New daily service to Honolulu with Southwest Airlines beginning in June.

Daily service to Houston (Intercontinental Airport) and San Francisco via Frontier Airlines, increased from twice a week and three times a week, respectively.

A third daily flight to Atlanta and a fourth daily flight to Seattle aboard Delta Air Lines.

A fourth daily trip to San Francisco Wednesday through Sunday via United Airlines.

The return of JetBlue service to New York (John F. Kennedy International Airport) through fall 2026.

The summer travel season begins Friday, May 22, at the start of the Memorial Day weekend, and concludes on Labor Day, Monday, September 7.

Summer 2026 Estimated Passengers Estimated Seats Seats Filled Totals 2,244,208 3,024,191 74.21 %

Officials anticipate passenger volumes of 637,867 in June, 643,593 in July and 615,918 in August.

"We are looking forward to another busy summer of air travel at Ontario, welcoming more than 2 million guests and delivering the exceptional customer experience that has become synonymous with ONT," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "Whether travelers are visiting Southern California's renowned attractions and entertainment venues, attending FIFA World Cup events, exploring the many experiences our region has to offer, or simply reconnecting with family and friends, we are committed to making their journey through Ontario welcoming, convenient and enjoyable."

"We are also mindful of the uncertainty facing air carriers from higher fuel costs that might require occasional adjustments to their flight schedules. We will remain in close contact with our airline partners to ensure travelers continue to have the reliable, safe and comfortable experience they expect at Ontario International," Elkadi noted.

Ontario passengers will enjoy exciting dining options added since last summer including expansions of the popular Brewery X and Chick-fil-A restaurants to provide the popular offerings in both Terminals 2 and 4. Other customer-friendly aspects of the ONT experience include curbside access for ride-share services; premium Aspire Lounges in each terminal; 3Sixty Duty-Free shopping; competitively priced hourly, daily and valet parking near passenger terminals and discounts on-airport parking when reservations are pre-booked.

This year, ONT is celebrating 10 years of local ownership, during which passenger volume has increased nearly 70% to more than 7 million annually, making it one of the fastest-growing airports in California.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the second most popular mid-sized airport in the United States, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario Mayor pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport