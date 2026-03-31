Ontario International Airport earns Best of Show at Inland Empire ADDY Awards

ONTARIO, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) was recognized for excellence in marketing, branding and community engagement, earning Best of Show and multiple other honors at the recent American Advertising Federation Inland Empire ADDY Awards gala.

ONT's Communications and Marketing team captured the competition's highest honor, along with a Gold ADDY Award for Best Out-of-Home Installation for its interactive booth exhibit at the Routes World 2025 conference in Hong Kong.

The ONT Marketing Team celebrates its big ADDY Awards victory.

In addition, ONT received Silver ADDY Awards for:

Best Social Media Campaign for its popular, unscripted ONT Open Mic series.

series. Best Logo Design for its 10-Year Anniversary brand mark.

The airport was also named a finalist in four additional categories, highlighting the depth and creativity of its communications program, including recognition for its 5K at the Runway community event, ONTo the Next Destination blog, Decade of Local Control campaign video and Inside ONT digital newsletter.

"These honors reflect a team that is not only deeply creative, but also deeply connected to the community we serve," said Eren Cello, Senior Vice President of Communications and Marketing for the Ontario International Airport Authority. "Whether we're telling stories through digital platforms, creating immersive experiences on the global stage, or engaging our community here at home, our goal is always the same — to bring the ONT brand to life in ways that are authentic, memorable and meaningful."

Hosted annually by the American Advertising Federation's Inland Empire chapter, the ADDY Awards are the advertising industry's largest and most representative competition, recognizing creative excellence across all forms of media.

ONT's recognition comes as the airport continues to elevate its brand through innovative campaigns and community-centered storytelling, reinforcing its reputation as one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing airports in California.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the second most popular mid-sized airport in the United States, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario Mayor pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport