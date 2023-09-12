Ontario International Airport earns prestigious designation as a 'Great Place to Work'

Ontario International Airport

12 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official: Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) is a Great Place to Work – certified as such by the Oakland-based organization of the same name that is globally recognized for its evaluation of work environments.

ONT's Great Place to Work designation comes as the popular gateway has blossomed into one of the aviation industry’s great success stories since its return to local ownership In November 2016.
The Great Place to Work designation comes as the popular gateway has blossomed into one of the aviation industry's great success stories since its return to local ownership In November 2016. ONT has seen annual traffic volumes increase by nearly 50% during that period – from just over 4 million a year to a projected 6 million-plus in 2023 – despite a global pandemic that ground air travel to a halt around the world.

"None of what we've been able to accomplish would be remotely possible without the trust, passion and dedication of the best airport team anywhere. Our employees are our most valuable asset, and creating a culture that empowers them to bring innovation ideas forward, to perform at the highest level and to enjoy coming to work," said Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA).

A survey of ONT employees in July showed overwhelming support for the airport's workplace culture, with 90% of participants describing it as a great place to work. Similar surveys have shown that 57% of workers nationwide feel the same way about their place of employment.

"It's probably overstated, but here we see our team members as family. Ensuring that 6 million passengers have the best possible customer experience is a major responsibility, and that starts with our employees and a workplace environment that is welcoming, inclusive and encourages creativity, participation and innovation," said Atif Elkadi, OIAA CEO. "It's no coincidence that some of our most popular airport programs – ONT+, Hidden Disabilities Sunflower and the annual 5K at the Runway – were largely employee driven. Their success is our success, and something the entire community benefits from."

About Ontario International Airport
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to nearly two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.comFollow @flyONT on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)
The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Councilmember Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Councilmember Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:
Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

