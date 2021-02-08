Ontario International Airport earns triple crown honors for dedication to customers during pandemic

The "Voice of the Customer" honor bestowed by Airports Council International (ACI) World, the leading trade association for airports worldwide, recognizes airports which continued to "prioritize their customers and remained committed to ensuring that their voice was heard during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020."

According to ACI, ONT made significant efforts in gathering passenger feedback which enabled the Inland Empire airport to gain a deeper understanding of its customers' needs and expectations while delivering a superior customer experience under trying circumstances.

"For much of the past year, we have operated in unchartered territory, but our team of professionals adjusted course, connected with passengers and remained focused on delivering the first-rate airport experience our customers have come to expect," said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority.

"At the onset of the pandemic, we quickly enhanced protocols to keep our passenger facilities clean, adopted protocols in consultation with public health authorities and worked tirelessly to reassure our customers that they are safe in our airport.

"We are grateful for the loyalty of our customers and recognition from leaders in our industry," Thorpe added.

The latest honor completes a triple crown for ONT for its work to engage customers, enhance airport procedures and continue to deliver excellence in customer service in the midst of ongoing challenges never before experienced by the aviation industry.

In January, the Montreal-based ACI recognized ONT with The Airport Health Accreditation, for providing a safe airport experience for all travelers in line with recommended health measures and helping to reassure the travelling public that precautions are being taken to reduce any risk to their health.

Last September, ONT earned ACI's prestigious Customer Service Experience Accreditation for its ability to identify and understand the needs and expectations of airline passengers and airport visitors, all the while enhancing the customer service experience. The Southern California aviation gateway was one of just nine airports in North America – and the only Los Angeles-area airport – to earn the distinction.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

