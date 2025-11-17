Ontario International Airport earns two top PRSA Inland Empire Polaris Awards for community engagement and innovative communications

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) has received dual top honors from the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Inland Empire Chapter, earning prestigious Polaris Awards for excellence in public relations, community engagement and creative communication.

ONT won two PRSA Awards, including one for its popular 5K at the Runway, a community-centered, airfield-based event that blends health, education, connection and philanthropy.

ONT was recognized with the Polaris Award in the Tactics – Special Events category for its popular 5K at the Runway, a community-centered, airfield-based event that blends health, education, connection and philanthropy. The airport's Community Engagement (CE) team leads the annual 5K, supported by employees and volunteers across the organization. The next 5K at the Runway will take place on Saturday, February 14, 2026. For more information and to register, visit flyOntario.com/5K.

""This award is a testament to what makes ONT special; our people, our connection to this community, and our drive to create memorable, meaningful experiences," said Atif Elkadi, CEO of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "Our Communications and Marketing team brings that purpose to life every day, and it's an honor to see their work recognized by industry peers."

ONT also received the Polaris Award in the Campaigns – Innovative Communications category for its So Cal. So Easy. regional activations, a creative initiative designed to bring the airport's brand promise to life at community events across Southern California. The CE team developed thoughtful, highly functional engagement tools — from tote bags and water offerings to mobile charging stations — to build meaningful connections with current and future travelers.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that our brand shows up in ways that are authentic, useful and memorable," said Eren Cello, OIAA Senior Vice President of Communications and Marketing. "These awards reflect the creativity and passion behind our work to connect with the communities we serve."

The Polaris Awards are among the Inland Empire's most respected honors in public relations, recognizing outstanding strategy, creativity and execution across the region.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the second most popular mid-sized airport in the United States, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA):

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario Mayor pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

