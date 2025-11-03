Ontario International Airport launches year-long celebration of a decade of local control

"Reclaimed. Revived. Ready." campaign honors milestone in Inland Empire success story

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) this month begins a year-long celebration marking the 10th anniversary of its historic return to local control, a milestone that transformed the Inland Empire's role in Southern California aviation and economic growth.

Under the theme Reclaimed. Revived. Ready., ONT's "Celebrating a Decade of Local Control" campaign will include a year of community events, pop-ups, special merchandise, digital storytelling and surprise activations at the airport – all leading up to the official anniversary date of November 1, 2026.

"Ontario International Airport was in a downward spiral a decade ago, and local leaders took bold steps to bring it back home," said Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board and Ontario Mayor pro Tem. "Today, ONT is thriving – a vital economic engine for the Inland Empire and a source of pride for our entire region. This celebration is as much about our community as it is about the airport."

Since the airport's transfer from Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) to the Ontario International Airport Authority on November 1, 2016, ONT has reemerged as one of the fastest-growing airports in the nation. Passenger volume has increased more than 70% since local control began, and ONT now serves more than 7 million travelers annually, with nonstop flights to destinations across the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Asia.

"Since regaining local control, our mission has always been to build an airport that truly serves the people of this region," said Atif Elkadi, Chief Executive Officer of OIAA. "Through the vision of our Board, the dedication of our team and partners, and the trust of our travelers, ONT has become more than an airport; it's a symbol of Southern California's growth, resilience, and promise for the future."

Among the year's planned highlights will be "community pop-up" celebrations across the region, monthly "terminal pop-up" events in ONT's terminals, and collaborations with local businesses and artists. A new webpage – flyOntario.com/10 – offers a detailed look at the airport's journey, upcoming events and a chance to contribute your own photos and testimonials.

Also new is ONTo the Next Destination, the official blog of Ontario International Airport and a one-stop-shop for useful travel tips, vacation inspiration and updates on the great things happening at ONT.

"ONT's return to local control stands as one of the Inland Empire's great success stories," said San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman, OIAA Board Vice President. "It shows what's possible when local leadership and community determination come together to make a difference."

For more information about ONT's "Celebrating a Decade of Local Control" campaign and upcoming events, visit flyOntario.com/10 or follow @flyONT on social media. To view ONT's new trailer video for the campaign, visit its official YouTube Channel.

