Ontario International Airport extended run of passenger increases to 45 straight months in November

So Cal gateway looks to finish 2024 with more than 7 million travelers

ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) extended its run of year over year passenger increases to 45 straight months in November as the airport moved closer to setting a new annual record for travelers served, officials announced.

The Southern California gateway reported 600,909 travelers in November, a 4.3% increase over the same month last year. Domestic passengers totaled 568,556, up 6.2%, while the number of international flyers decreased 19.9% to 32,353 compared with November 2023.

Ontario International Airport (ONT) recorded its 45th straight month of year-over-year passenger growth in November.

Through the first 11 months of 2024, ONT welcomed 6.4 million passengers, 10.2% more than last year. Domestic passenger volume was more than 6 million with international travelers totaling more than 400,000, increases of 10.5% and 7.2%, respectively.

"Our passengers choose Ontario International Airport because it's a place where convenience meets comfort. From easy access and spacious terminals to dining and shopping options that genuinely enhance the journey, we've created an experience that puts travelers first," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "We're incredibly grateful for the trust our travelers place in us and are excited to welcome even more passengers as we move into 2025. Serving this community is both a privilege and a responsibility we take to heart."

The airport remains at a record pace to welcome more than 7 million passengers this year.

Passenger Totals Nov 2024 Nov 2023 Change YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Change Domestic 568,556 535,507 6.2 % 6,079,776 5,504,541 10.5 % International 32,353 40,370 -19.9 % 401,202 374,331 7.2 % Total 600,909 575,877 4.3 % 6,480,978 5,878,872 10.2 %

The air carriers with the greatest passenger shares in November were:

Southwest Airlines (36.2%) Frontier Airlines (15.6%) American Airlines (15.5%) Delta Air Lines (9.4%) Alaska Airlines (8.5%)

Air cargo volume (freight and mail combined) increased by 4.8% in November to 71,442 tons, with freight tonnage lower by 8% and mail volume higher by 308%.

On a year-to-date basis, ONT handled 710,423 tons of cargo, 5.7% higher than 2023. Freight totaled 656,565 tons and shipments of mail measured 53,859 tons, increases of 4.3% and 26.1%, respectively.

Air cargo (tonnage) Nov 2024 Nov 2023 Change YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Change Freight 60,173 65,422 -8.0 % 656,565 629,606 4.3 % Mail 11,268 2,762 308.0 % 53,859 42,695 26.1 % Total 71,442 68,184 4.8 % 710,423 672,301 5.7 %

Elkadi attributed a second significant jump in monthly mail volume to a major cargo hub operator at ONT becoming the United States Postal Service's primary air cargo provider.

"Month after month, ONT continues to prove why it's Southern California's go-to airport for both passenger travel and cargo operations, and we are ready to handle even more and meet the growing needs of our community," Elkadi said.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is California's most popular mid-sized airport, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA):

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport