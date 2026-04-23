Ontario International Airport passenger volumes rose for 4th straight month in March while freight shipments grew by 15%

SoCal gateway also reported 4% more passengers and 12.7% gain in freight in first quarter of 2026

ONTARIO, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Passenger volumes at Ontario International Airport (ONT) increased for the fourth consecutive month in March while shipments of commercial air freight gained more than 15%, airport officials announced. Over the first quarter of the year, passenger volume was 4% higher and air freight tonnage increased by 12.7%.

The Southern California gateway welcomed 574,819 passengers last month, 2.7% more than in March last year. The number of domestic and international travelers totaled 514,777 and 60,042, respectively. International travel surged by 55.2%.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport reported continued passenger growth in March.

Through the first three months of the year, ONT served more than 1.5 million passengers, 4.1% more than the first quarter in 2025. Domestic passenger volume was almost unchanged at 1.3 million, and international travelers increased 58.4% to 181,854.

"Our continued passenger growth in March is a direct reflection of the confidence our airline partners and passengers have in ONT and in our team's commitment to delivering a high-quality experience every single day," said Atif Elkadi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA).

"While the outlook for the rest of the year carries some uncertainty, particularly with rising fuel costs, we're not standing still. We're working hand-in-hand with our airline partners to protect what matters most: reliable schedules, strong service levels, and the experience our travelers have come to expect from ONT."

Passenger Totals Mar 2026 Mar 2025 Change YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Change Domestic 514,777 520,938 -1.2 % 1,364,485 1,370,143 -0.4 % International 60,042 38,681 55.2 % 181,854 114,808 58.4 % Total 574,819 559,619 2.7 % 1,546,339 1,484,951 4.1 %

Air carriers with the greatest passenger shares in March were:

Southwest Airlines (37.5%) American Airlines (17.2%) Alaska Airlines (10.2%) United Airlines (9.5%) Delta Air Lines (8.6%)

Air cargo, including commercial freight and U.S. mail, grew by 11.6% in March. Freight was up by 15.3%, while the mail was 7.5% lower.

On a year-to-date basis, cargo tonnage rose 9.2% to more than 208,000 tons, with freight up by 12.7%. Shipments of mail declined by 8.6%.

Air cargo (tonnage) Mar 2026 Mar 2025 Change YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Change Freight 65,056 56,407 15.3 % 179,702 159,436 12.7 % Mail 10,137 10,955 -7.5 % 28,860 31,584 -8.6 % Total 75,193 67,361 11.6 % 208,562 191,020 9.2 %

"The continued monthly double-digit growth in air freight activity is gratifying and bodes well for Ontario International's growing contribution to the economic impact of our airport in the region," Elkadi said.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the second most popular mid-sized airport in the United States, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario Mayor pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner)

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport