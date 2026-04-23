Ontario International Airport passenger volumes rose for 4th straight month in March while freight shipments grew by 15%

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Ontario International Airport

Apr 23, 2026, 18:00 ET

SoCal gateway also reported 4% more passengers and 12.7% gain in freight in first quarter of 2026

ONTARIO, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Passenger volumes at Ontario International Airport (ONT) increased for the fourth consecutive month in March while shipments of commercial air freight gained more than 15%, airport officials announced. Over the first quarter of the year, passenger volume was 4% higher and air freight tonnage increased by 12.7%.

The Southern California gateway welcomed 574,819 passengers last month, 2.7% more than in March last year. The number of domestic and international travelers totaled 514,777 and 60,042, respectively. International travel surged by 55.2%.

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Southern California's Ontario International Airport reported continued passenger growth in March.
Southern California's Ontario International Airport reported continued passenger growth in March.

Through the first three months of the year, ONT served more than 1.5 million passengers, 4.1% more than the first quarter in 2025. Domestic passenger volume was almost unchanged at 1.3 million, and international travelers increased 58.4% to 181,854.

"Our continued passenger growth in March is a direct reflection of the confidence our airline partners and passengers have in ONT and in our team's commitment to delivering a high-quality experience every single day," said Atif Elkadi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA).

"While the outlook for the rest of the year carries some uncertainty, particularly with rising fuel costs, we're not standing still. We're working hand-in-hand with our airline partners to protect what matters most: reliable schedules, strong service levels, and the experience our travelers have come to expect from ONT."

Passenger

Totals

Mar

2026

Mar

2025

Change

YTD

2026

YTD

2025

Change

Domestic

514,777

520,938

-1.2 %

1,364,485

1,370,143

-0.4 %

International

60,042

38,681

55.2 %

181,854

114,808

58.4 %

Total

574,819

559,619

2.7 %

1,546,339

1,484,951

4.1 %

Air carriers with the greatest passenger shares in March were:

  1. Southwest Airlines (37.5%)
  2. American Airlines (17.2%)
  3. Alaska Airlines (10.2%)
  4. United Airlines (9.5%)
  5. Delta Air Lines (8.6%)

Air cargo, including commercial freight and U.S. mail, grew by 11.6% in March. Freight was up by 15.3%, while the mail was 7.5% lower.

On a year-to-date basis, cargo tonnage rose 9.2% to more than 208,000 tons, with freight up by 12.7%. Shipments of mail declined by 8.6%.

Air cargo

(tonnage)

Mar

2026

Mar

2025

Change

YTD

2026

YTD

2025

Change

Freight

65,056

56,407

15.3 %

179,702

159,436

12.7 %

Mail

10,137

10,955

-7.5 %

28,860

31,584

-8.6 %

Total

75,193

67,361

11.6 %

208,562

191,020

9.2 %

"The continued monthly double-digit growth in air freight activity is gratifying and bodes well for Ontario International's growing contribution to the economic impact of our airport in the region," Elkadi said.

About Ontario International Airport
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the second most popular mid-sized airport in the United States, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on FacebookX (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)
The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario Mayor pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner)

OIAA Media Contact:
Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

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