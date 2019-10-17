Ontario International Airport passenger volume climbed 11.6% in September

During the first nine months of the year, more than 4 million air travelers were welcomed at ONT, representing an 8% increase over the same period in 2018 and marking yet another milestone for the Inland Empire facility. The number of domestic travelers exceeded 3.8 million while international travelers totaled almost 224,000, Domestic volume increased 6.5% and international grew 41.8% compared to the same period last year.

"The sustained growth in domestic and international travelers reaffirms Ontario's status as the nation's fastest growing airport and best alternative airport," said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "Month after month, customers are expressing their satisfaction in our first-rate facilities, appealing services and hassle-free airport experience."

Commercial freight shipments remained relatively flat in September totaling nearly 60,000 tons, an increase of 1.5% over September a year ago. Mail shipments, meanwhile, decreased more than 47%. From January through September, commercial freight grew 3.3% to more than 539,000 tons while shipments of mail declined more than 20%. Overall, air cargo grew 2.3% for the year.



September 2019 September 2018 % Change YTD 2019 YTD 2018 %

Change Passenger

Traffic











Domestic 446,169 402,838 10.8% 3,838,865 3,604,155 6.5% International 23,155 17,842 29.8% 223,889 157,896 41.8% Total 469,324 420,680 11.6% 4,062,754 3,762,051 8.0% Air Cargo

(Tons)











Freight 59,918 59,052 1.5% 539,062 521,705 3.3% Mail 1,271 2,412 -47.3% 18,221 22,996 -20.8% Total 61,189 61,463 -0.4% 557,283 544,701 2.3%

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 22 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 72 daily departures offered by nine air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

