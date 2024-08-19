Ontario International Airport passenger volume climbed 14% in July

Ontario International Airport

Aug 19, 2024, 08:00 ET

For the year, SoCal gateway passenger count is up 11%, nearly 4 million

ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) recorded another record month for passenger volume in July as 14.4% more travelers moved through its terminals compared with the same month last year, officials announced.

The Southern California gateway welcomed 666,322 customers in July, breaking the record for a single month since the airport's transition to local ownership in 2016 and inching closer to the all-time record of 693,000 set in August 2007. The July total included 629,000 domestic passengers, 16.7% more than July last year.

Ontario International Airport posted the 41st consecutive month of year-over-year passenger growth in July.
From January through July, ONT welcomed nearly 4 million passengers, 11.6% more than the same period in 2023. The seven-month total included 3.7 million domestic fliers and 270,000 international customers, increases of 10.9% and 23% over prior year.

"Our run of year-over-year growth now stands at 41 months as our airline partners and air travelers continue to show their strong preferences for Ontario International Airport," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "Airlines are offering more seats to more places to meet the increasing demand for air travel in the Inland Empire, a desirable region to live and work which has experienced significant population gains in recent years, and the higher passenger volumes month after month bear that out.

"Residents and visitors alike can count on our world class facilities, appealing retail and dining options, and our hallmark hassle-free customer experience," Elkadi said.  

The air carriers with the greatest passenger shares in July were:

  1. Southwest Airlines (33.7%)
  2. Frontier Airlines (17.6%)
  3. American Airlines (14.7%)
  4. Delta Air Lines (9.6%)
  5. United Airlines (7.7%)

Passenger

Totals

Jul

2024

Jul

2023

Change

YTD

2024

YTD

2023

Change

Domestic

629,104

539,024

16.7 %

3,717,574

3,353,161

10.9 %

International

37,218

43,551

-14.5 %

270,155

219,616

23.0 %

Total

666,322

582,575

14.4 %

3,987,729

3,572,777

11.6 %

Shipments of commercial freight increased by 11.8% in July to more than 59,000 tons. On a year-to-date basis, freight volume grew by nearly 4% to more than 406,500 tons.

Air cargo

(tonnage)

Jul

2024

Jul

2023

Change

YTD

2024

YTD

2023

Change

Freight

59,179

52,911

11.8 %

406,561

391,342

3.9 %

Mail

3,583

3,448

3.9 %

19,133

31,173

-38.6 %

Total

62,762

56,359

11.4 %

425,694

422,514

0.8 %

"Commercial freight volume climbed significantly in July while Ontario's year-to-date performance continued to show our airport is a hub of choice for shippers and cargo owners," Elkadi said.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is California's most popular airport, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on FacebookX (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA): 

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:
Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

