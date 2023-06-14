Ontario International Airport passenger volume reached new altitude in May

News provided by

Ontario International Airport

14 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Traveler count highest for a single month since ONT's return to local ownership

ONTARIO, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) welcomed nearly 557,000 passengers in May, the highest number in a single month since the airport returned to local ownership more than six years ago, officials announced.

The May total represents a nearly 7.3% increase overall. The number of domestic passengers grew by 4% to more than 522,000 while international air travel more than doubled to 34,310.

The previous single month high was reported in October 2022, when 541,000 passengers flew into or out of ONT.

Year to date, the number of passengers increased by 13.2%, to 2.4 million overall. The number of domestic passengers rose by 10.5% to nearly 2.3 million, while international travelers increased almost by 90%, to more than 138,000.

"Ontario continues to set an example in the aviation industry as an airport that has not only recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is setting record highs in passenger volume," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer, Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "May was a new high-water mark for passenger travel through Ontario in a single month since the airport's transfer to local ownership in 2016. Our airline partners and customers can rest assured that we are always ready and able to welcome even more passengers while continuing to deliver an airport experience that meets and exceeds expectations."

Passenger

Totals

May

2023

May

2022

Change

YTD

2023

YTD

2022

Change

Domestic

522,623

502,242

4.06 %

2,291,829

2,073,322

10.5 %

International

34,310

16,843

103.7 %

138,879

73,143

89.9 %

Total

556,933

519,085

7.29 %

2,430,708

2,146,465

13.2 %

Ontario's success story was noted this week by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Shipments of commercial freight and mail totaled more than 61,000 tons, a decrease of 8.3%. Over the first five months of the year, cargo volume declined by 9.6% to 304,000 tons compared with the same period last year. Decreases in cargo volume persist as a result of global economic conditions.

Air cargo

(tonnage)

May

2023

May

2022

Change

YTD

2023

YTD

2022

Change

Freight

56,667

62,460

-9.27 %

281,021

313,088

-10.2 %

Mail

4,761

4,557

4.47 %

23,465

23,628

-0.7 %

Total

61,428

67,017

-8.34 %

304,486

336,715

-9.6 %

About Ontario International Airport
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to nearly two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.comFollow @flyONT on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)
The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Councilmember Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:
Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

