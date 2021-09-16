Ontario International Airport passenger volumes increased 138% in August compared to 2020

August traffic climbs to 93% of pre-COVID level as recovery continues

Ontario International Airport

Sep 16, 2021, 08:00 ET

ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) continues to experience an impressive pandemic recovery, reporting strong year-over-year gains in August passenger volumes and inching to within 7% of pre-COVID levels.

More than 467,000 passengers traveled through the Southern California gateway during the month  – 138% more than August last year and 93% of the passenger volume recorded in the same month in 2019, officials announced. ONT welcomed more than 454,000 domestic passengers and 13,600 international travelers during August. Year to date, total passenger volume was 2.6 million, 51% higher than the same period last year and within 72.5% of 2019 levels for the same eight-month period.

"Ontario International continued to experience a strong pandemic recovery in August, and we remain confident in our ability to attract air service and maintain Ontario's status as a safe, attractive destination airport," said Ronald O. Loveridge, vice president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) and retired mayor of the city of Riverside, Calif.

Passenger

Totals

August

2021

August

2020

Change

YTD

2021

YTD

2020

Change

Domestic

454,022

193,142

135,07%

2,539,079

1,649,497

53.9%

International

13,600

3,389

301.30%

66,959

72,766

-8.0%

Total

467,622

196,531

137.94%

2,606,038

1,722,263

51.3%

Passenger

Totals

August

2021

August

2019

Change

YTD

2021

YTD

2019

Change

Domestic

454,022

478,782

-5.17%

2,539,079

3,392,696

-25.2%

International

13,600

25,320

-46.29%

66,959

200,734

-66.6%

Total

467,622

504,102

-7.24%

2,606,038

3,593,430

-27.5%

Air cargo (freight and mail) shipments in August totaled more than 68,000 tons, a decrease of 8.3% compared to the same month in 2020 but an increase of 1.6% compared to the same month in 2019. Over the first eight months of the year, air cargo – more than 543,000 tons – declined 2.7% from the same period a year ago but increased 15.6% compared to 2019.

Air cargo

(tonnage)

August

2021

August

2020

Change

YTD

2021

YTD

2020

Change

Freight

64,316

72,261

-11.0%

543,571

575,947

-5.6%

Mail

3,881

2,096

85.16%

30,157

13,607

121.6%

Total

68,198

74,358

-8.28%

573,728

589,554

-2.7%

Air cargo

(tonnage)

August

2021

August

2019

Change

YTD

2021

YTD

2019

Change

Freight

64,316

65,514

-1.83%

543,571

479,145

13.4%

Mail

3,881

1,587

144.58%

30,157

16,950

77.9%

Total

68,198

67,101

1.63%

573,728

496,094

15.6%

"Ontario International continues to be a tremendous public asset for the Inland Empire as a safe, convenient and low-cost destination airport, as well as a spacious, modern hub for commercial freight activity," Loveridge added.

About Ontario International Airport
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram 

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)
The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:
Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

