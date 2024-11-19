Ontario International Airport poised to set all-time high for Thanksgiving travel

News provided by

Ontario International Airport

Nov 19, 2024, 14:59 ET

Passenger count at popular Southern California gateway will be almost 6% more than 2023

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) will set a new record for Thanksgiving holiday travel this year, surpassing the previous high reached last year.

The number of air travelers during the 11-day travel period beginning Friday, November 22 and concluding Monday, December 2, is forecast to reach 225,000, 5.8% more than last year.

The busiest travel days at the Inland Empire gateway will be:

    • Sunday, December 1 (23,818)
    • Sunday, November 24 (22,465)
    • Monday, November 25 (22,448)

"At Ontario International Airport, we're excited to open our doors to a record number of travelers this Thanksgiving, setting a new milestone that reflects our growth and the trust our passengers place in us," said Atif Elkadi, CEO of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "We're ready to deliver our signature hassle-free experience to each and every traveler, ensuring that their journey is as smooth, warm, and welcoming as the holiday season itself."

Based on current schedules, airlines are offering more than 280,000 seats on arriving and departing flights at ONT, 7.5% more than a year ago.

Thanksgiving

2024

Estimated

Passengers

Versus

2023

Total

Seats

Versus

2023

224,809

+5.8 %

280,766

+7.5 %

As the holiday season kicks into high gear, airport officials encourage travelers to plan ahead, give themselves plenty of time on the day of travel, and, if they don't have TSA PreCheck, to take advantage of the new CLEAR/TSA PreCheck expedited registration service available in both terminals.

"We remain grateful for the confidence our airline partners and air travelers continue to show in our facilities and services, and we are ready to greet passengers in greater numbers as the fall and winter holidays approach," Elkadi said.

About Ontario International Airport
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is California's most popular mid-sized airport, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on FacebookX (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA):
The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:
Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Passenger count at Ontario International Airport increased for 44th straight month in busiest October ever

Passenger count at Ontario International Airport increased for 44th straight month in busiest October ever

Ontario International Airport (ONT) recorded its 44th consecutive month of year-over-year increases with its busiest October ever, while air cargo...
Registration now open for the 3rd Annual 5k At The Runway at Ontario International Airport

Registration now open for the 3rd Annual 5k At The Runway at Ontario International Airport

Attention runners, walkers and anyone looking for a new fun-filled way to spend a Saturday morning with family, friends and friends-to-be. Early bird ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Travel

Travel

Airlines & Aviation

Airlines & Aviation

Passenger Aviation

Passenger Aviation

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics