Ontario International Airport receives two FAB awards for food and beverage excellence

ONTARIO, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) has won two more major industry awards, this time for excellence in the travel food-and-beverage sector.

CEO Atif Elkadi and the Ontario International Airport team celebrate the popular Southern California gateway's two FAB awards.

The popular Southern California gateway took regional first place honors in the category of Best Airport Bar/Pub of the Year among airports in the Americas and Caribbean and earned international "highly commended" recognition in the category of Customer/Hospitality Initiative of the Year. The awards were announced Wednesday night (June 26) at the Airport Food & Beverage (FAB) + Hospitality Conference, presented by The Moodie Davitt Report.

The annual FAB conference is the premier international gathering of airport food, beverage and hospitality leaders. ONT hosted this year's international conference, which took place Tuesday and Wednesday at the Ontario Convention Center. Winners were announced in 19 categories.

Ontario was honored for its innovative partnership with Brewery X, the popular craft brewer that recently opened a location inside Terminal 2. As joint partners, ONT and Brewery X have created a unique customer experience that includes the first TopGolf simulator at an airport anywhere.

"We are thrilled to earn two coveted FAB awards, but even more excited about the response we've gotten from our customers about the enhanced amenities we've added to both of our passenger terminals. Brewery X is a great example of the commitment our entire ONT team has made to creating an enjoyable and memorable traveler," said Elisa Grey, chief revenue management officer for the Ontario International Airport Authority.

"Our partnership with Ontario International Airport has been a great one, and it has been an absolute delight to serve travelers with our variety of menu items. We thank FAB and Moodie Davitt for this tremendous honor," said Chris Pennington, owner and operator of Brewery X.

The FAB awards are the latest in a growing list of national and international honors ONT has received in recent years, including two awards from Airports Council International-North America for the airport's brand and marketing communications, four international NYX awards, and two Telly Awards for online commercials. ONT also has earned a national Great Place to Work Designation and ranked No. 1 among all airports in California in the highly regarded J.D. Power 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is California's most popular airport, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

