Ontario International Airport reports better than 6% passenger gain in February

Inland Empire gateway airport also saw double-digit growth in cargo

ONTARIO, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of passengers traveling through Ontario International Airport (ONT) in February increased by 6.3% and cargo shipments grew by 10.3% compared to the same month last year.

The Southern California gateway reported that more than 478,000 passengers flew into and out of ONT last month. Domestic volume grew by 2.1% – to 433,094 – while international customer counts remained strong, increasing by 55.1% – to 55,531.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport reported continued passenger growth in February.

Year-to-date, the number of air passengers climbed to more than 971,000, an increase of 5%. The number of domestic travelers was essentially flat at 849,708, with international travelers at 121,812, an increase of 60%.

"As we approach ten years of local ownership, ONT has evolved into a gateway that reflects the energy and growth of the Inland Empire and greater Southern California. Our focus on accessibility and ease of travel continues to resonate with passengers and airlines alike, and we're proud to play a central role in connecting this dynamic region to the world," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA).

Passenger

Totals Feb

2026 Feb

2025 Change YTD

2026 YTD

2025 Change Domestic 423,094 414,286 2.1 % 849,708 849,205 0.1 % International 55,531 35,807 55.1 % 121,812 76,127 60.0 % Total 478,625 450,093 6.3 % 971,520 925,332 5.0 %

The air carriers with the greatest passenger shares in February were:

Southwest Airlines (35.4%) American Airlines (17.0%) Alaska Airlines (10.6%) Delta Air Lines (9.0%) United Airlines (8.9%)

Air cargo grew overall by 10.1% in February with commercial freight up by 13.1% while the volume of mail decreased by 5.4%.

Air cargo

(tonnage) Feb

2026 Feb

2025 Change YTD

2026 YTD

2025 Change Freight 57,331 50,606 13.3 % 114,646 103,029 11.3 % Mail 9,197 9,727 -5.4 % 18,722 20,630 -9.2 % Total 66,529 60,333 10.3 % 133,369 123,659 7.9 %

"As a top 10 air cargo hub with world-class facilities, we take pride in delivering the first-rate customer service our shipping partners demand when they need it," Elkadi said.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the second most popular mid-sized airport in the United States, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario Mayor pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner)

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport