Ontario International Airport reports more than tenfold increase in year-over-year passenger volume

According to data compiled by the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA), more than 298,000 air travelers moved through ONT last month, a 933% increase compared to April 2020 when the airport handled fewer than 29,000 passengers. From January through April, ONT welcomed more than 862,000 passengers, a decrease of 24% from the same four-month period a year ago.

"The tenfold increase in traffic this April compared to last April may be eye-popping, but a better reflection of our recovery can be seen in this year's passenger numbers versus pre-pandemic levels, and those numbers show we are steadily regaining passenger volume as airlines restart suspended services and initiate new routes at Ontario," said Mark Thorpe, OIAA chief executive officer.

April's passenger volume of 298,784 was 32% lower than the April 2019 level of nearly 445,000. Of the April 2021 total, 295,000 were domestic travelers and nearly 3,600 were international fliers, decreases of 29% and 85%, respectively. Likewise, passenger count of 862,428 from January through April this year was 47.5% lower than the same period in 2019.

"We are encouraged by the steady pace of recovery compared to pre-pandemic periods and we are optimistic that as more Americans become vaccinated and resume more normal travel routines, particularly during the summer vacation months, Ontario's recovery pace will accelerate." Thorpe said.

Passenger Totals April 2021 April 2020 Change YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Change Domestic 295,186 28,916 920.84% 847,680 1,073,126 -21.0% International 3,598 0 NA 14,748 64,060 -77.0% Total 298,784 28,916 933.28% 862,428 1,137,186 -24.2%

Passenger Totals April 2021 April 2019 Change YTD 2021 YTD 2019 Change Domestic 295,186 420,699 -29.83% 847,680 1,545,621 -45.2% International 3,598 24,249 -85.16% 14,748 95,660 -84.6% Total 298,784 444,948 -32.85% 862,428 1,641,281 -47.5%

Air freight shipments, which declined 6% in April, remained strong on a year-to-date basis, increasing by 6.4% over 2020. Compared to 2019, commercial freight tonnage increased 18% in April and 24% over the first four months of the year.

Air cargo (tonnage) April 2021 April 2020 Change YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Change Freight 70,422 75,171 -6.32% 278,143 261,449 6.4% Mail 4,085 1,536 165.94% 14,383 6,034 138.4% Total 74,508 76,708 -2.87% 292,526 267,483 9.4%

Air cargo (tonnage) April 2021 April 2019 Change YTD 2021 YTD 2019 Change Freight 70,422 59,359 18.64% 278,143 224,346 24.0% Mail 4,085 2,454 66.46% 14,383 9,192 56.5% Total 74,508 61,813 20.54% 292,526 233,539 25.3%

