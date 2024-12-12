Ontario International Airport to welcome 350,000 winter holiday travelers

Southern California gateway passenger count will be nearly 22% higher than pre-pandemic year-end holiday period

ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 350,000 passengers are expected to travel through Ontario International Airport (ONT) during the winter holidays, up 21.8% from pre-pandemic levels as the popular Southern California gateway continues its impressive year-over-year growth, officials announced.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport is getting ready for another busy winter holiday travel season.

"We are thrilled to welcome a bustling and joyous winter holiday season at Ontario International Airport," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "Our community's unwavering spirit and determination continue to shine as we gear up for record holiday travel, pushing us closer to our 2024 goal of serving more than 7 million passengers.

"Whether our travelers are local residents heading out for holiday adventures or visitors coming to experience the magic of Southern California, they can count on the warm, hassle-free and welcoming experience that makes Ontario International Airport a source of pride for Southern California and the Inland Empire."

The number of air travelers during the 18-day travel period from Thursday, December 19th, through Sunday, January 5th, is expected to reach 354,646, up 3.2% from prior year. Based on current schedules, airlines are offering more than 445,000 seats on flights to and from ONT, 2.6% more than last winter, with almost 80% expected to be occupied.

Passenger volumes are expected to exceed 22,000 on four separate days, with the busiest travel days being:

Sunday, December 22 (22,822 passengers)

(22,822 passengers) Sunday, December 29 (22,653)

(22,653) Thursday, December 19 (22,586)

18-Day Winter

Holiday

Travel Period Estimated

Passengers

2024-2025- Versus

2023-2024 Versus

2019-2020

354,646 +3.2 % +21.8 %

Elkadi said ONT travelers can enjoy discounted parking by pre-booking online for any of the airport's five parking venues. Besides Lots 2 and 4 immediately across the street from the two terminals, ONT offers reduced rate parking in Lots 3, 5 and 6 with complimentary shuttle service to the terminals. Also, if they don't have TSA PreCheck®, travelers are urged to take advantage of the new CLEAR/TSA PreCheck expedited registration service available in both terminals.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is California's most popular mid-sized airport, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA):

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

