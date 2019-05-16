Ontario International Airport Wins Multiple International Marketing Awards

In addition, ONT received six Awards of Distinction – for Fast Facts and its This is ONT video.

The multiple awards, presented by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) and announced last week in New York City, further elevate ONT's status as an industry leader and innovator. More than 6,000 entries were received for this year's Communicator Awards, the leading international creative awards program honoring the best in advertising, corporate communications, public relations and identity work for print, video, interactive and audio.

"This class of entries we received this season embody the ever-evolving marketing and communications industry," said Derek Howard, director of the AIVA. "On behalf of the Academy, I'd like to applaud the entrants this season for their dedication to producing outstanding content as they continue to push the envelope of creativity."

"We're proud of our marketing team, and the work they've done to help position ONT as Southern California's newest aviation gateway and the country's fastest-growing airport," said Atif Elkadi, Deputy Executive Officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "We've got a great story to tell, and with the creative team we have in place, we're excited to share our success with the world."

ONT's Communicator Awards, by category:

AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE

Online video

(Fast Facts) Individual animation

(Fast Facts) Use of graphics

Commercials

(Fast Facts) Use of graphics

(Fast Facts) Use of animation

AWARDS OF DISTINCTION

Commercials

(Fast Facts) General Travel & Tourism

(This is ONT) General Travel & Tourism

Online Video

(Fast Facts) Individual Travel Video

(Fast Facts) Individual Social Video

(This is ONT) Individual Travel Video

(This is ONT) Individual Social Video

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 19 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 67 daily departures offered by nine air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

News Media Contacts:

Atif Elkadi, Deputy Executive Director, (858) 361-9319 aelkadi@flyontario.com

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

Related Links

https://www.flyontario.com/

