Ontario International flies high in new customer satisfaction ranking of North American airports

News provided by

Ontario International Airport

20 Sep, 2023, 16:00 ET

Southern California gateway draws highest score among California airports and third highest for mid-sized airports

ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Ontario International Airport earned the highest score among California airports and the third highest among medium-size airports in a prestigious ranking of airports in North America.

According to the highly regarded J.D. Power 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released today, ONT earned a score of 834 out of 1,000 possible points, the highest score of any California airport in the three airport categories surveyed – mega, large and medium.

Continue Reading
Ontario International Airport earned the highest score among California airports and the third highest among medium-size airports in a prestigious ranking of airports in North America.
Ontario International Airport earned the highest score among California airports and the third highest among medium-size airports in a prestigious ranking of airports in North America.

"We are elated that ONT is recognized among air travelers as a top airport in North America, an honor which I believe is richly deserved as we strive to deliver world class facilities, amenities and our hallmark hassle-free customer experience," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners and an Ontario City councilmember. "We thank the millions of travelers who choose ONT when they fly, our airline partners who bring new services and our concessionaires who provide appealing dining and retail options. We are grateful for their steadfast loyalty."

The J.D. Power rankings are determined according to surveys of more than 27,000 U.S. and Canadian residents who traveled through at least one airport in either country in the past 30 days. Travelers rated airports on "six factors (in order of importance): terminal facilities; airport arrival/departure; baggage claim; security check; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage and retail."

Said OIAA Chief Executive Atif Elkadi: "We are gratified that of the nine California airports surveyed, ONT had the highest score, 834, an increase from 813 in 2022 when ONT was ranked No. 8 among medium airports. This is a testament to the hard work of our employees and those of our airline and other business partners who strive each day to deliver exceptional service. Our goal is simply to make ONT the airport of choice for travelers in Southern California."

About Ontario International Airport
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.comFollow @flyONT on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)
The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Councilmember Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Councilmember Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:
Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

Also from this source

Passenger volumes show continued strength at Ontario International Airport in August

Ontario International Airport earns prestigious designation as a 'Great Place to Work'

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.