Ontario Rocking with Rock & Brews Restaurant

"We are thrilled to offer our customers their favorite brands as Ontario is fast becoming a favorite Southern California destination for business and leisure travelers alike," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "The innovators of Rock & Brews have proven that few things go together better than concert rock and hand-crafted American foods like [wings, salads and burgers], and we are confident ONT's newest dining option will be an instant hit with our customers."

The opening of the Rock & Brews Restaurant franchise was preceded last month by the arrival of Einstein Bros, which is also located in Terminal 4, and Wolfgang Puck's WPizza in Terminal 2.

The redevelopment of ONT's food and beverage concessions is being undertaken in collaboration with Delaware North Companies Travel Hospitality Services Inc., which is investing $6 million over 18 months to rebrand and refurbish the airport's dining facilities.

"Rock & Brews perfectly captures what many travelers seek on the West Coast, great food, an impressive beer selection and an exciting atmosphere," said Kevin Kelly, president of Delaware North's travel division. "We know the restaurant will resonate with ONT travelers and we look forward to continuing to open even more dining options in the coming months.

The agreement with Delaware North is expected to generate net revenue of nearly $13 million over 10 years for the OIAA. Product prices charged to customers will not be more than 10% above the non-airport price for food and beverage, a decrease of 8% under the previous concession agreement.

"We are intent on providing our customers what they want when they travel – popular brands with a wide variety of choices featuring fresh, high-quality products," Wapner said, noting that more concession announcements are planned for later this year.

A separate initiative with Hudson Group and HG ONT Retailers Joint Venture, which includes a capital investment of at least $2.4 million by the concessionaire, is underway to similarly rebrand and upgrade ONT's retail operations.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International (ONT) Airport is located in the Inland Empire, approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 19 major airports in the U.S. and Mexico, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 66 daily departures offered by 8 air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro-Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

About Rock & Brews

Rock & Brews is a one-of-a-kind, rock-inspired restaurant and entertainment concept designed to engage people of all ages with quality, hand crafted America food and local favorites, an incredible selection of craft and international beers, and an energized environment. Founded by Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS, the first Rock & Brews opened near Los Angeles International Airport in April of 2010. Today the brand has locations throughout the United States and in Los Cabos, Mexico. Each location boasts a "Great Wall of Rock," iconic rock art, concert trusses and lighting and dozens of flat screens sharing some of the greatest rock concert moments of all time. Many locations have dog friendly patios and play areas for children. For more information, please visit www.rockandbrews.com.

News Media Contacts:

Atif Elkadi, Senior Director of Marketing, Communications and External Affairs, (858) 361-9319 aelkadi@flyontario.com

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ontario-rocking-with-rock--brews-restaurant-300642048.html

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

Related Links

http://www.rockandbrews.com

http://www.flyontario.com

