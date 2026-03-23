Ontic Launches Dispatch to Bring a Connected, Defensible System of Record to Physical Security Response

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontic, the leading software platform for connected security intelligence, today announced the launch of Ontic Dispatch, a new response management and coordination solution designed for enterprise security teams.

As security operations mature, many organizations running global security operations centers (GSOCs) are seeking unified platforms that connect detection, response, and investigation. Yet most dispatch systems still operate separately from the incident and intelligence tools teams rely on. As a result, physical response is often managed through spreadsheets, siloed legacy tools, and outdated guard dispatch systems with limited visibility into guard availability and response status. It's difficult to see who is assigned, who is en route, which events are active, or whether SLA targets are being met, especially during high-volume situations. Because actions are documented after the fact and stored outside the incident management system, teams lack a clear view of what happened, making it harder to evaluate performance and improve.

"Security leaders often are asked two questions after an incident: What exactly happened, and how quickly did we respond?" said Nitin Navare, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Ontic. "In many organizations, response is coordinated over the radio and documented afterward, which leads to gaps and inconsistent reporting. Ontic Dispatch captures response activity as it happens and connects it directly to incidents and investigations, giving teams the defensible data and documentation they need to strengthen operations over time."

Ontic Dispatch brings guard dispatch and physical security response into the Ontic Platform, where teams are already managing intake, incidents, investigations, and intelligence. With connected workflows and unified response data, teams can document actions consistently, manage response in real time, and turn dispatch activity into meaningful operational insight. The result is stronger execution, better visibility, and a move from fragmented tools to a unified, defensible system of record.

With Dispatch, enterprise security teams running a centralized GSOC are now able to:

Manage multiple live and scheduled responses from a single dashboard

Assign and coordinate multiple responders and guards in real-time

Capture structured, time-stamped documentation as events unfold to support compliance, reduce legal risk, and maintain a clear, defensible record

Link dispatch activity directly into incidents and investigations without duplicating data or losing context

Measure performance with built-in SLA tracking and reporting across teams, shifts, and sites

Ontic will debut Dispatch during the Ontic Summit from March 23-25 in Austin, TX. To learn more about the Ontic Platform and to request a demo of Dispatch, visit our website.

About Ontic

Ontic provides software that helps corporate and government security teams identify threats, assess risk, and respond faster to keep people and organizations safe. Its Connected Intelligence Platform unifies security operations and data into a centralized system of record, enabling organizations to conduct risk assessments, protect against workplace violence, and manage threats and incidents more efficiently. Fortune 500 companies and federal agencies rely on Ontic to support security programs such as executive protection, threat intelligence, and corporate investigations. Learn more at ontic.co or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Kat Brooks

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Ontic [email protected]

SOURCE Ontic Technologies