Ontinue Appoints Moritz Mann as Chief Executive Officer to Scale its Agentic SOC Vision

ZURICH, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue, a leading provider of nonstop managed security operations through its Agentic SOC, today announced the appointment of Moritz Mann as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Moritz Mann succeeds Geoff Haydon, who is stepping down as CEO to pursue a new professional opportunity outside Ontinue. Ontinue's Board of Directors thanked Haydon for his leadership and contributions in building the company's foundation, platform, and culture.

With more than 20 years at Ontinue, Mann brings deep continuity and leading-edge industry knowledge to the CEO role. Most recently serving as Chief Strategy Officer, he has been the key architect of Ontinue's strategy, product direction, and Agentic SOC vision, an AI-native approach to managed security operations that combines expert human defenders with intelligent automation to protect customer environments at scale.

"Moritz has been instrumental in shaping Ontinue's differentiation and growth trajectory," said Dr. Bernd-Michael Rumpf, Chairman of the Board. "This appointment reflects a thoughtful leadership transition aligned with Ontinue's long-term strategy. Moritz brings deep technical and product expertise, strong market insight, and a clear customer-centric execution mindset. The Board has full confidence in his ability to lead Ontinue through its next phase of growth."

Ontinue enters this next chapter from a position of strength, with more than 250 customers globally, industry-leading customer satisfaction, and rapidly accelerating go-to-market momentum driven by its Microsoft-first MDR platform and expanding global partnerships with Microsoft. Demand continues to grow as organizations seek modern alternatives to traditional SOC models that struggle with scale, complexity, and noise.

Central to Ontinue's momentum is its Agentic SOC vision, a next-generation approach to managed security operations designed for a threat landscape moving at machine speed. Rather than relying solely on human analysts or automation alone, Ontinue's model brings together intelligent AI agents and expert defenders in a unified operating system for security natively integrated into the Microsoft Security stack. Ontinue's Agentic SOC delivers threat investigation and response, as well as security posture hardening, with the speed, scale, and contextual understanding that traditional SOC models cannot achieve.

As CEO, Moritz Mann will focus on tightening the connection between customer needs, product innovation, and market execution, accelerating Ontinue's leadership in Agentic security operations while deepening its position as the premier MDR partner for Microsoft customers.

"The vision our customers have invested in remains firmly intact," said Mann. "As CEO, my priority is execution, translating customer challenges directly into innovation, moving faster as a company, and scaling globally without losing what makes Ontinue different. We are building the Agentic SOC, an operating model for managed security operations where AI, guided by human experts, accelerates security decision-making. This fusion of AI and human expertise is how modern organizations can scale security without losing trust or control, and we are just getting started."

The leadership transition strengthens Ontinue's executive focus as the company scales globally, aligning innovation, customer outcomes, and go-to-market execution.

For more information about Ontinue, visit www.ontinue.com.

About Ontinue

As a leading provider of AI-powered managed agentic SOC services, Ontinue is on a mission to be the most trusted security partner, empowering customers to embrace and accelerate digital transformation while reducing risk. By combining advanced AI with deep human expertise, Ontinue delivers managed security operations that are tailored to each organization's unique environment, operational needs, and risk profile.

Ontinue's ION SecOps Platform integrates AI-driven insights, automation, and real-time collaboration to continuously prevent, detect, and respond to threats. With deep expertise in Microsoft security technologies, Ontinue helps customers maximize the value of their existing investments while achieving stronger, more scalable security outcomes.

Continuous protection. AI-powered Nonstop SecOps. That's Ontinue.

Ontinue Media Inquiries

Alison Raymond

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Ontinue