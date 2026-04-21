Ontinue Appoints Simon Godfrey as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Growth

Former Secureworks Leader Brings Decades of Cybersecurity Expertise, Reinforcing Ontinue's Commitment to Europe and Worldwide Expansion

ZURICH, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue, a leading provider of nonstop managed security operations through its Agentic SOC, today announced the appointment of Simon Godfrey as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Based in London, Godfrey will lead Ontinue's global revenue strategy, driving continued growth across the US, UKI, DACH, and NGO markets.

This appointment follows Ontinue's recent announcement of its new headquarters in Zurich, as well as the appointment of Moritz Mann as Chief Executive Officer. Together, these leadership and organizational milestones signal Ontinue's next phase of growth, strengthening executive depth, reinforcing Europe as a strategic center, and positioning the company to scale globally with clarity, pace, and operational focus.

Godfrey brings more than 25 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, with a proven track record of building high-performing teams, driving revenue growth, and developing strong customer relationships. Throughout his career, he has held senior leadership and go-to-market roles across leading security vendors, service providers, and integrators.

"Simon is a proven leader with deep experience scaling security businesses and building lasting customer partnerships," said Moritz Mann, CEO of Ontinue. "As we continue to expand our footprint in Europe and beyond, his leadership will be critical in helping us accelerate growth while staying true to what differentiates Ontinue, stopping threats and reducing risk for our customers through a combination of AI and human expertise."

Prior to joining Ontinue, Godfrey spent nearly a decade at Secureworks, where he most recently led the EMEA business as Vice President of Sales. In this role, he was responsible for driving new business, customer expansion, and retention across the region, while working closely with global leadership to execute go-to-market strategy. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at MTI Technology, CA Technologies, and NTT Security, where he successfully built and scaled security businesses spanning managed services, identity and access management, and advanced threat protection.

"I'm excited to join Ontinue at such a pivotal moment in its growth journey," said Simon Godfrey, Chief Revenue Officer at Ontinue. "The market is demanding a new approach to security operations, one that delivers real outcomes, not just alerts. Ontinue is uniquely positioned to meet that need with its AI-powered MXDR platform and deep Microsoft expertise. I look forward to working with the team to build on this strong foundation and continue delivering value to customers around the world."

Godfrey's appointment reflects Ontinue's continued focus on attracting top-tier talent to support its global growth strategy. With a strong leadership and operations across Europe and the United States, including d its headquarters in Zurich headquarters and an expanding international leadership team, Ontinue is well-positioned to serve customers globally.

Ontinue's Agentic SOC service, powered by its ION SecOps Platform, enables organizations to move beyond reactive security models by delivering proactive threat detection, investigation, response, and continuous posture improvement. By combining AI-driven automation with expert human defenders, Ontinue helps customers reduce noise, accelerate response times, and reduce risk by strengthening their overall security posture.

For more information about Ontinue and its ION SecOps Platform, visit www.ontinue.com.

About Ontinue

As a leading provider of AI-powered managed agentic SOC services, Ontinue is on a mission to be the most trusted security partner, empowering customers to embrace and accelerate digital transformation while reducing risk. By combining advanced AI with deep human expertise, Ontinue delivers managed security operations that are tailored to each organization's unique environment, operational needs, and risk profile.

Ontinue's ION SecOps Platform integrates AI-driven insights, automation, and real-time collaboration to continuously prevent, detect, and respond to threats. With deep expertise in Microsoft security technologies, Ontinue helps customers maximize the value of their existing investments while achieving stronger, more scalable security outcomes.

Continuous protection. AI-powered Nonstop SecOps. That's Ontinue.

SOURCE Ontinue