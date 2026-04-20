Ontinue Opens New Headquarters in Zurich, Strengthening Commitment to European Growth and Innovation

New Office Reflects Continued Investment in Talent, Customers, and Security Excellence Across DACH and Beyond

ZURICH, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue, a leading provider of nonstop managed security operations through its Agentic SOC, today announced the opening of its new headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, located at Grubenstrasse 54, 8045 Zurich. This new office represents a significant milestone in Ontinue's continued expansion across Europe and reinforces its long-term commitment to delivering exceptional security outcomes for customers globally.

The opening of the Zurich headquarters reflects Ontinue's position of strength and accelerating momentum, driven by rising demand for a new agentic security operations model built for scale, speed, and trust. As organizations face growing complexity across their digital environments, Ontinue continues to invest in regional expertise, world-class talent, and operational excellence to support customers where they are.

"Zurich has always been an important hub for Ontinue, and this new headquarters marks the next chapter in our growth," said Moritz Mann, CEO of Ontinue. "We are investing in exceptional talent and creating an environment where our teams can continue to innovate, collaborate, and deliver meaningful outcomes for our customers. This expansion underscores our commitment to Europe and our belief in the opportunity to lead the future of security operations on a global scale."

Ontinue's presence in Zurich brings together a highly skilled team spanning security operations, threat intelligence, detection engineering, AI engineering, customer success, sales, and marketing. This proximity between human defenders and AI engineering teams is foundational to Ontinue's Agentic SOC approach, enabling faster innovation, deeper context, and continuous improvement across customer environments. The new office is designed to foster deeper collaboration across these functions, enabling Ontinue to continue delivering its signature approach to managed security, combining advanced AI with human expertise to stop threats and reduce risk in customer environments.

As part of its European growth strategy, Ontinue is focused on helping organizations modernize their security operations by moving beyond traditional SOC models that struggle with scale, noise, and complexity. The Zurich headquarters will serve as a central hub for innovation and customer engagement, supporting Ontinue's ongoing investment in agentic security operations where intelligent automation and human judgment operate as one system.

Ontinue's Agentic SOC service, powered by its ION SecOps Platform, enables organizations to move beyond reactive security models by delivering proactive threat detection investigation, response, and continuous posture improvement. By combining AI and automation with expert human defenders, Ontinue helps customers reduce noise, accelerate response times, and reduce risk by strengthening their overall security posture.

The opening of the new headquarters further strengthens Ontinue's ability to scale its operations while maintaining the high-touch, customer-centric approach that has become a hallmark of its service.

For more information about Ontinue and its ION SecOps Platform, visit www.ontinue.com.

About Ontinue

As a leading provider of AI-powered managed agentic SOC services, Ontinue is on a mission to be the most trusted security partner, empowering customers to embrace and accelerate digital transformation while reducing risk. By combining advanced AI with deep human expertise, Ontinue delivers managed security operations that are tailored to each organization's unique environment, operational needs, and risk profile.

Ontinue's ION SecOps Platform integrates AI-driven insights, automation, and real-time collaboration to continuously prevent, detect, and respond to threats. With deep expertise in Microsoft security technologies, Ontinue helps customers maximize the value of their existing investments while achieving stronger, more scalable security outcomes.

Continuous protection. AI-powered Nonstop SecOps. That's Ontinue.

Ontinue Media Inquiries

Alison Raymond

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Ontinue