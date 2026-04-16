Ontinue Recognized as a Strong Performer in 2026 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Managed Detection and Response

Customers Rate Ontinue 4.7/5 Stars with 92% Willingness to Recommend

ZURICH, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue, a leading provider of AI-powered Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR), today announced it has once again been recognized as a Strong Performer in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer report for Managed Detection and Response (MDR).

The recognition is based entirely on verified customer feedback submitted to Gartner Peer InsightsTM. Ontinue believes this distinction reflects the company's continued commitment to delivering measurable security outcomes, operational transparency, and exceptional customer experience.

"Security leaders don't just need alerts, they need outcomes that reduce risk and support the business," said Roberto Veiga, Chief Customer Officer. "Feedback from our customers is incredibly important because it reflects the real-world impact of our work every day. We believe that being recognized in Gartner Peer InsightsTM based on direct customer reviews reinforces the trust organizations place in Ontinue to help them operate security at scale, strengthen cyber resilience, and maximize the value of their Microsoft security investments. We're deeply grateful to the customers who take the time to share their experiences, and their feedback continues to drive us to innovate and deliver security operations that are faster, smarter, and easier for organizations to run."

Organizations across a wide range of industries continue to recognize Ontinue for its deep cybersecurity expertise, collaborative customer engagement model, and proven ability to help organizations fully leverage their Microsoft security investments.

Being named a Strong Performer indicates that Ontinue met or exceeded the market average for the Overall Experience score of the report. The company also received an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars and a 92% "Willingness to Recommend" score, based on 38 verified reviews as of January 2026.

Customers frequently recognize Ontinue for its services expertise, product capabilities, and customer-centric approach. Here's what they had to say:

"The adoption of Ontinue ION MXDR was seamless and well executed. The Ontinue team was highly prepared from the very initiation of the project, and they demonstrated strong expertise, supported by their technical certifications. The Ontinue team adapted to our complex technical requirements and tight time constraints. Since adoption, they have proactively been providing recommendations to improve our SIEM and incident response processes, including performing proactive threat hunts. The overall experience has been smooth and they have delivered us ease of mind to ensure no cyber threats go undiscovered in our environment." – Manager IT Security and Risk Management, Banking Industry, Firm Size $500M-$1B USD

Ontinue is a trusted partner that provides excellent service and peace of mind for our organization. They are truly an extension of our team and provide us with 24/7 expert security coverage that we could never match with our own resources." – Director of IT, Firm Size: $50M-$250M USD

"Excellent. While the service is underpinned my Microsoft capabilities, Ontinue has leveraged Microsoft platforms and built features and services that go way beyond the Microsoft offering. The goal of the service in my view is to ensure that the client is not overloaded with security event signals that do not require human intervention. They have automated and optimized response to signals and alerts to provide maximum protection, while ensuring that human intervention is prioritized for events of high sensitivity or that require elevated permissions. Additionally, Ontinue has designed an elaborate onboarding process that delivers client expectations and makes an otherwise complicated process quite simple. Clients must be engaged as a significant part of the onboarding requires in-depth description of the environment and of the roles and responsibilities. The Ontinue MXDR service is one the most useful services contracts." – Director of Strategy, Services Industry, Firm Size: $3B-10B USD

Ontinue specializes in AI-powered security operations for Microsoft environments. Its MXDR service, ION, combines advanced automation, AI-driven investigation, and expert human defenders to detect and respond to threats across identity, endpoint, and cloud environments.

By continuously correlating signals and investigating alerts within the customer's Microsoft ecosystem, Ontinue helps organizations dramatically reduce security noise, accelerate response times, and strengthen their security posture. With Ontinue managing daily security operations, CISOs and their teams can focus on strategic initiatives rather than operational firefighting.

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"Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights™ 'Voice of the Customer for Managed Detection and Response, Peer Contributions, 31 March 2026 and 28 July 2023. Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose."

About Ontinue

Ontinue is a leading provider of agentic AI-powered managed extended detection and response (MXDR) services, empowering modern organizations to securely embrace their digital future. We're on a mission to redefine managed security operations with Nonstop SecOps, a 24/7 approach that delivers continuous protection through trust and innovation.

Ontinue ION leverages an agentic AI-powered platform, human expertise and our customers' own Microsoft tools to deliver tailored protection that conforms to your environment and operations. The result is fast threat detection and response, and continuous security posture hardening. With ION handling the daily security operations, CISOs and their teams get more time back in their day to focus on the next big initiative to propel their organization forward.

ION's innovative collaboration model and transparent architecture ensure that security analysts always have instant access to eyes-on-glass SecOps support and complete control of their data. Additionally, Ontinue's unparalleled Microsoft expertise helps CISOs, and CIOs maximize return on their investment in Microsoft controls and consolidate their security stack.

Continuous Trust. Continuous Innovation. Continuous Empowerment.

That's Nonstop SecOps from Ontinue.

Ontinue Media Inquiries

Alison Raymond

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Ontinue