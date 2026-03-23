Ontinue Named Winner of the 2026 Global InfoSec Award for Visionary MXDR at RSAC 2026

Ontinue Recognized for Advancing AI-Driven, Human-Led Security Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue, a leading provider of AI-powered managed extended detection and response (MXDR), today announced that it has been named a winner in the Visionary MXDR category in the 14th Annual Global InfoSec Awards, presented by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) during the RSA Conference 2026.

The Global InfoSec Awards recognize cybersecurity innovators that demonstrate forward-thinking vision, measurable customer impact, and the ability to solve the industry's most critical challenges. Ontinue was selected for redefining managed XDR with its ION SecOps Platform, the foundation of its Agentic SOC. By combining deep, customer‑specific context with

"In the AI era, the asymmetry between attackers and defenders is increasing. Humans alone can't keep up, and traditional automation can't handle the complex threats that now dominate security teams' time and resources," said Geoff Haydon, CEO of Ontinue. "At Ontinue, we built a SecOps platform with AI at its core to level the playing field for defenders. We use agentic AI to thoroughly investigate complex threats in minutes while our expert defenders apply judgement and validation where it matters most. This is what allows us to stop threats faster and give our customers the clarity and confidence they need to securely operate their businesses at scale. It is the combination of continuous innovation in AI and the strength of our people that truly sets Ontinue apart."

Ontinue's ION SecOps Platform tackles one of security operations' toughest challenges: accurately distinguishing real threats from harmless activity and stopping them quickly and consistently. ION, a multi-agentic system, builds a model of each customer's environment - including a memory of the details and verdicts from every past incident. Armed with this context, ION autonomously analyzes activity across identities, endpoints, and cloud environments, forming and testing investigative hypotheses for each incident, suppressing benign behavior, providing visibility into findings in minutes, and escalating only verified threats for human validation and decision-making. As a result, Ontinue resolves 99.5% of incidents without customer involvement, while reducing mean time to investigate by up to 50%.

These capabilities translate directly into customer outcomes. Organizations using Ontinue routinely reduce operational workload by the equivalent of multiple full-time analysts each week, freeing security teams to focus attention on hardening their environment to reduce risk, while achieving faster containment of advanced threats - including preventing ransomware incidents before encryption occurs.

Ontinue's approach is further differentiated by its deep Microsoft expertise, focus on prevention in addition to detection and response, and real-time collaboration model. ION increases the return on investment in Microsoft Sentinel, Entra, and Defender products, provides tailored posture hardening guidance through designated Cybersecurity advisors, and enables direct engagement between customers and Ontinue's security experts through Microsoft Teams, streamlining communication and collaboration during critical incidents. Customers connect with an Ontinue expert in minutes, supported by a global, follow-the-sun team operating across five Cyber Defense Centers around the world.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime," said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine. "Ontinue is absolutely worthy of this recognition for its visionary approach to managed XDR and its ability to deliver real-world impact for customers."

Ontinue joins a distinguished group of Global InfoSec Award winners recognized at RSAC 2026. The full list of winners is available at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About Ontinue

Ontinue is a leading provider of agentic AI-powered managed extended detection and response (MXDR) services, empowering modern organizations to securely embrace their digital future. We're on a mission to redefine managed security operations with Nonstop SecOps, a 24/7 approach that delivers continuous protection through trust and innovation.

Ontinue ION leverages an agentic AI-powered platform, human expertise and our customers' own Microsoft tools to deliver tailored protection that conforms to your environment and operations. The result is fast threat detection and response, and continuous security posture hardening. With ION handling the daily security operations, CISOs and their teams get more time back in their day to focus on the next big initiative to propel their organization forward.

ION's innovative collaboration model and transparent architecture ensure that security analysts always have instant access to eyes-on-glass SecOps support and complete control of their data. Additionally, Ontinue's unparalleled Microsoft expertise helps CISOs, and CIOs maximize return on their investment in Microsoft controls and consolidate their security stack.

Continuous Trust. Continuous Innovation. Continuous Empowerment.

About the Global InfoSec Awards

The Global InfoSec Awards, presented by Cyber Defense Magazine, celebrate innovation and excellence in information security worldwide. Now in its 14th year, the program recognizes companies and leaders with unique, compelling value propositions that address the evolving cybersecurity threat landscape. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cybersecurity news and information for information security professionals in business and government. Founded in 2012, CDM is managed and published by ethical, honest, and passionate security practitioners and is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more at www.cyberdefensemagazine.com, www.cyberdefensetv.com, and www.cyberdefenseradio.com.

Ontinue Media Inquiries

Alison Raymond

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

ICR Lumina

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SOURCE Ontinue