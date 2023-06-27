Ontinue Recognized as a Finalist for the 2023 Microsoft Nonprofit Partner of the Year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue, a leading provider of AI-powered extended managed detection and response (MXDR) services and winner of the 2023 Microsoft Security Services Innovator of the Year award, today announced it has been named a finalist of the 2023 Microsoft Nonprofit Partner of the Year Award for its work in providing a strengthened security posture for a leading global humanitarian aid agency. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"Ontinue has established an excellent working relationship with Microsoft. By aligning our AI-powered MXDR with Microsoft's robust security and collaboration product portfolio, we have set new standards for MXDR services – offering advanced localization, automation, and collaboration capabilities that increase our customers' overall security maturity, efficacy, and scalability," said Geoff Haydon, CEO of Ontinue. "Being named a finalist in the 2023 Microsoft Nonprofit Partner of the Year award is a true honor and testament to our dedication to serving the nonprofit sector with an MXDR service built specifically to maximize the capabilities of our customers' Microsoft security investments."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Ontinue was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services as a Nonprofit Partner of the Year finalist for the company's work with a leading global humanitarian aid agency.

Beginning in December 2022, Ontinue and Microsoft worked together to fortify the joint customer's security posture, solve its lack of security staffing, and maximize its Microsoft Sentinel and other Microsoft security investments. The combination of Microsoft Sentinel and the advanced automation of the Ontinue ION MXDR service has dramatically reduced the number of incidents the customer faces, with ION automatically resolving up to 70% of incidents. With ION's 24/7 protection in place, the agency's IT staff has been freed to focus on supporting its employees and operations around the world, instead of constantly fighting threats.

The Nonprofit Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner organization that excels at providing innovative services or solutions aligned to one of the Microsoft Nonprofit Industry Priority Scenarios: Know your Donors and Supporters, Deliver Effective Programming, Accelerate Mission Outcomes or the Microsoft Cloud for Non-profit; demonstrating thought leadership in their industry. Successful entrants will demonstrate strong growth in revenue and/or marquis customer wins aligned to the Microsoft Nonprofit Industry Priority Scenarios or the Microsoft Cloud for Nonprofit.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year's winners demonstrate the best of what's possible with the Microsoft Cloud."

Ontinue ION uniquely delivers Nonstop SecOps with 24/7, always-on protection while increasing overall security program maturity, efficacy, and scalability. ION overcomes the shortcomings of traditional MDR solutions in several ground-breaking ways, including the first Microsoft Teams-based collaboration model for seamless real-time communication between SecOps, IT and all other security stakeholders. More information about Ontinue's NGO offerings is available at https://www.ontinue.com/industries/ngo/.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19 this year. Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2023_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-US/inspire/awards/winners.

About Ontinue

As a leading provider of AI-powered extended managed detection and response (MXDR) services, Ontinue is on a mission to be the most trusted, 24/7, always-on security partner that empowers customers to embrace the future by using AI to operate more strategically, at scale, and with less risk. We believe that the combination of AI and human expertise is essential for delivering effective managed security that is tailored to a customer's unique environment, operational constraints, and risks. Our MXDR service combines powerful proprietary AI with a one-of-a-kind collaboration model to continuously build a deep understanding of our customers' environments, informing how we prevent, detect, and respond to threats. Our unrivaled Microsoft expertise allows customers to achieve these outcomes with the Microsoft Security tools they already own. The result is highly localized managed protection that empowers security teams to be faster, smarter, and more cost efficient than ever before.

Continuous protection. AI-powered Nonstop SecOps. That's Ontinue.

Learn more at www.Ontinue.com

