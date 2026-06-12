Ontinue Recognized for Redefining Security Operations in the Autonomous Threat Era

Named "Most Innovative XDR Platform" in the 2026 Cybersecurity Stars Awards from The Hacker News

ZURICH, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue, a leading MXDR partner providing nonstop managed security operations through its Agentic SOC, today announced that it has been named "Most Innovative XDR Platform" in the 2026 Cybersecurity Stars Awards by The Hacker News for its ION Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution.

The recognition comes at a pivotal moment for cybersecurity. As AI enables attackers to automate reconnaissance, compromise identities, and move across environments in minutes instead of hours, traditional security operations models are reaching their limits. Organizations no longer struggle with visibility, they struggle with decision speed.

Ontinue is helping redefine how modern security operations work. Ontinue's ION MXDR is built on its Agentic SOC, a new operating model designed for the Autonomous Threat Era. By combining multi-agent AI systems with expert human cyber defenders, the Agentic SOC continuously reasons, investigates, and responds to threats with speed, context, and governance. This enables ION MXDR to deliver nonstop managed security operations that help organizations prevent, detect, investigate, and respond to threats faster while reducing operational burden and maintaining complete transparency and accountability.

Moving Beyond Traditional MDR

For years, security vendors competed on collecting more telemetry, generating more alerts, and adding more automation, but more data does not create better security.

What matters is the ability to make accurate decisions and execute them before an attacker expands access or disrupts operations. Ontinue's ION Managed SecOps Platform was built around this principle.

Rather than simply aggregating signals, the platform continuously reasons, investigates, prioritizes, and responds using agentic AI operating under human governance. Every decision incorporates customer-specific context, accumulated operational knowledge, policy, and expert oversight, allowing organizations to scale security outcomes instead of security workload.

The result is a fundamentally different approach to managed security operations, one designed specifically for the Autonomous Threat Era.

Defining the Next Generation of Security Operations

The Cybersecurity Stars Awards recognize organizations pushing the cybersecurity industry forward. Ontinue was selected for pioneering an operating model that combines:

Agentic AI capable of autonomous investigation and response

Customer-specific intelligence and contextual reasoning

Governed autonomy with complete transparency and auditability

Human cyber defenders providing strategic oversight and accountability

Unlike AI systems trained in isolation, Ontinue's ION SecOps Platform continuously learns from millions of real-world investigations performed inside live customer environments, improving its ability to identify threats, accelerate investigations, and reduce operational risk.

This combination of machine-scale execution and human judgment enables organizations to strengthen security while reducing operational complexity, accelerating response, and maximizing existing Microsoft security investments.

Executive Commentary

"The industry doesn't need more alerts or more dashboards, it needs better business outcomes," said Moritz Mann, Chief Executive Officer of Ontinue. "AI has fundamentally changed the economics of cyberattacks, allowing adversaries to operate faster and at greater scale than ever before. Security operations must evolve accordingly. Our Agentic SOC model combines AI with human expertise to help organizations make faster, smarter, and more transparent security decisions that directly reduce business risk. We're honored to see that vision recognized by The Hacker News."

"The future of security operations is not human or AI, it's human and AI operating as one integrated system," said Theus Hossmann, Chief Technology Officer of Ontinue. "Our platform continuously reasons, decides, and executes while remaining fully governed and explainable. That creates a security model capable of scaling with modern threats without sacrificing accountability or trust."

A Trusted Security Partner for the Autonomous Threat Era

As organizations embrace AI, security has evolved beyond an IT function into a business-critical capability that protects revenue, resilience, and customer trust.

Success will no longer be defined by the number of alerts closed or incidents investigated, but by an organization's ability to continuously reduce risk while enabling innovation.

Ontinue's MXDR is purpose-built for this reality, delivering nonstop managed security operations that combine AI-driven scale with expert human judgment to help organizations stay ahead of rapidly evolving threats.

Learn more at http://www.ontinue.com/.

About Ontinue

As a leading provider of AI-powered managed security operations, Ontinue is on a mission to give every organization the freedom to focus on what they do best; by making nonstop security excellence accessible, not just aspirational. By combining advanced AI with deep human expertise, Ontinue delivers managed security operations that are tailored to each organization's unique environment, operational needs, and risk profile.

Ontinue's ION SecOps Platform integrates AI-driven insights, automation, and real-time collaboration to continuously prevent, detect, and respond to threats. With deep expertise in Microsoft security technologies, Ontinue helps customers maximize the value of their existing investments while achieving stronger, more scalable security outcomes.

Continuous protection. AI-powered Nonstop SecOps. That's Ontinue.

Ontinue Media Inquiries

Alison Raymond

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Ontinue