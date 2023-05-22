Ontra Appoints Nat Kunes as its Chief Product Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontra , the leading provider of contract automation and intelligence solutions for the world's most prominent asset managers, today announced the appointment of its first Chief Product Officer, Nat Kunes. In this role, Nat will oversee the strategic direction of Ontra's legal operating system– which automates critical workflows across fundraising, portfolio investment, and fund operations. Ontra's solutions are used by over 600 investment firms worldwide, including industry leaders such as Blackstone, Apollo, KKR, and Carlyle.

Nat Kunes, Chief Product Officer, Ontra

As Chief Product Officer, Nat will focus on expanding the breadth of products Ontra delivers to its expansive customer base, which includes 9 of the top 10 private capital fund managers and nearly 50% of the PEI 300. Nat will also continue to extend Ontra's leadership in machine learning by overseeing Ontra Synapse, the private markets' leading AI technology.

"The success Ontra has achieved to date stems from our laser focus on delivering measurable customer outcomes. The partnership we've established with leading private funds has guided our product decisions and allowed us to create incredible value," said Troy Pospisil, founder and CEO of Ontra. "Nat has an impressive track record of delivering innovative products based on the same approach. He knows how to combine vision with execution to deliver extraordinary results."

"Ontra is at the forefront of digital transformation in the private funds industry. They've blended cutting-edge AI technologies with a deep understanding of the industry to deliver incredibly unique and compelling solutions," said Nat Kunes, Chief Product Officer at Ontra. "I'm excited about the opportunity to shape the future of one of the world's most dynamic industries."

Before joining Ontra, Nat spent fourteen years at AppFolio, where he led the Product organization and served as General Manager and Division CEO of the Investment Management business unit. In these capacities, he was instrumental in growing revenue from $0 to $550M, expanding AppFolio's customer base to over 20,000 firms, and taking the company public. He also spearheaded the acquisition of three companies.

Nat sits on the board of directors for the UCSB Alumni Association and is a Forbes Business Council member.

About Ontra

Ontra is the global leader in contract automation and intelligence for private asset management firms. Ontra's legal operating system combines AI-enabled software with a worldwide network of highly trained lawyers to digitize recurring legal workflows. Ontra's solutions improve the contract lifecycle—from negotiation and processing to tracking complex agreement obligations. Ontra works with the world's leading investment banks, private equity and venture capital firms, and direct lenders to reduce the time, expense, and risk associated with contract management.

Ontra is headquartered in San Francisco, with global operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.ontra.ai .

