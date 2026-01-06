OnTrac® and ShipStation® Join Forces to Offer Faster, Coast-to-Coast Delivery to More Merchants

ShipStation's customers gain full access to a delivery network reaching more than 75% of U.S. shoppers with faster delivery and significantly lower costs.

CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnTrac, the #1 alternative carrier network for ecommerce shippers, today announced an expanded partnership with ShipStation, the leading shipping and logistics solution. The collaboration integrates OnTrac's full delivery network, covering more than 75% of U.S. shoppers and 48 of the top 50 metro areas, with ShipStation's advanced shipping features and capabilities. It gives online retailers, 3PLs, and marketplace sellers seamless access to faster, more affordable shipping options 7 days-per-week.

OnTrac® and ShipStation® Partner to Offer Faster, Coast-to-Coast Delivery to More Merchants

ShipStation serves businesses of all sizes offering a suite of solutions to manage their end-to-end shipping operations efficiently in one platform. ShipStation's robust capabilities, including automated rate shopping, inventory management, returns and exchanges, and analytics provide businesses greater control to optimize fulfillment and empower them to scale. The integration expands OnTrac's availability to a broader set of shippers across the U.S. and enables ShipStation to offer more choice in comprehensive carrier services.

"OnTrac's coast-to-coast, seven-day-a-week operations paired with ShipStation's advanced technology solutions create more than convenience. It provides another option for shippers to access fast delivery services and unlock cost savings," said Vijay Ramachandran, VP of Marketing, Product Strategy & Marketplaces at OnTrac. "Together we're giving merchants a proven alternative for fast delivery, broad reach, and measurable efficiency without adding complexity."

What this means for shippers of all sizes:

Trusted shipping. ShipStation delivers best-in-class shipping technology for retailers and 3PLs. With OnTrac now fully available through ShipStation, businesses gain an easy, reliable way to deliver a better shipping experience for their customers.

ShipStation delivers best-in-class shipping technology for retailers and 3PLs. With OnTrac now fully available through ShipStation, businesses gain an easy, reliable way to deliver a better shipping experience for their customers. Lower complexity and risk. Shippers can easily connect their direct OnTrac accounts from their existing ShipStation platform without a complex setup, new systems, or custom coding.

Shippers can easily connect their direct OnTrac accounts from their existing ShipStation platform without a complex setup, new systems, or custom coding. New capabilities. ShipStation customers get access to the latest OnTrac service features, including 3P Marketplace shipping, custom delivery instructions, and under one-pound pricing (shipper eligibility criteria apply).

ShipStation customers get access to the latest OnTrac service features, including 3P Marketplace shipping, custom delivery instructions, and under one-pound pricing (shipper eligibility criteria apply). More delivery choice. Merchants gain coast-to-coast coverage through OnTrac's integrated network, with seven-day/week pickup, transit, and delivery—with fewer surcharges and more competitive rates than legacy carrier services.

"ShipStation's goal is to provide our customer base with a variety of carrier and service options to meet their unique business priorities," said Rafael de la Vega, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Auctane, ShipStation's parent company. "Partnering with OnTrac extends that promise. It enables us to integrate their far-reaching network into our platform, and to offer a new carrier option to merchants looking for quick deliveries, increased coverage, and flexibility for their shipments."

To learn more about OnTrac's industry-leading delivery services and partnership with ShipStation, click here.

To learn more about ShipStation and its industry-leading platform, click here .

About OnTrac

OnTrac is the #1 Alternative Carrier Network, the parcel logistics provider of choice for last-mile ecommerce deliveries—helping retailers and shippers build a competitive advantage through faster transit times, lower costs, and coast-to-coast coverage. The OnTrac delivery network reaches more than 70% of the U.S. population across 35 states and Washington, D.C., providing retailers with a reliable alternative to traditional shipping services. With over 65 years of experience, OnTrac is a trusted partner for leading ecommerce brands seeking greater flexibility and efficiency in their supply chains. For more information, visit www.ontrac.com.

About ShipStation

Every day, tens of thousands of ecommerce businesses rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. Since 2011, ShipStation's online shipping solution has helped businesses scale and deliver exceptional customer experiences—wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offers over 400 integrations and partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers, and fulfillment services, including USPS, UPS, FedEx, GlobalPost, Amazon, Shopify, and BigCommerce. ShipStation is a member of the Auctane family of companies and is headquartered in Austin, TX. For more information, visit www.shipstation.com .

SOURCE OnTrac