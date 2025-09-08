OnTrac Announces Express Service with ClearJet as Exclusive Launch Partner Ahead of Early 2026 Rollout

New hybrid air-and-ground service offers 2- and 3-day coast-to-coast delivery, filling the gap for brands without regionalized fulfillment networks. Now available for early access enrollment.

CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OnTrac today announced OnTrac Express delivery, a new hybrid air-and-ground service offering consistent 2- and 3-day coast-to-coast transit times, with ClearJet as its exclusive launch partner. The service will formally launch in early 2026, with customers currently piloting the joint capabilities. Enrollment for the early access program is now open with a limited waitlist.

OnTrac Express combines air zone-skip lanes with OnTrac's 7-day ground operations, creating a solution that bridges the gap between costly express air and longer-zone ground shipping. Designed for ecommerce brands that operate from constrained fulfillment networks, OnTrac Express enables faster and more predictable reach without the expense or rigidity of traditional express carrier services.

"Many retailers need a delivery option that's faster than Ground but doesn't carry the cost or constraints of legacy air services," said Vijay Ramachandran, OnTrac VP of Marketing, Product Strategy & Marketplaces. "OnTrac Express fills that gap—offering 2- and 3-day delivery across our coast-to-coast network with 7-day operations and highly competitive rates. It expands what's possible for shippers who want to promise consistent speeds for all customers without overextending their fulfillment networks."

According to OnTrac's new State of Speed study, 51% of retailers have not fully regionalized their fulfillment networks, relying instead on one or two fulfillment centers without geographic distribution. OnTrac Express is designed to fill that gap, giving merchants the ability to offer faster, more consistent transit times coast-to-coast while controlling costs.

Key Features of OnTrac Express:

Hybrid service combining air zone-skip and ground transportation for consistent 2- and 3-day delivery across the country

combining air zone-skip and ground transportation for across the country Coast-to-coast coverage reaching more than 75% of U.S. shoppers and 48 of the top 50 metros

reaching 7-day pickup, transit, and delivery operations —including weekends at no additional fee

—including Reliable and consistent transit times across the country

across the country Under 1-pound rates, fewer surcharges, and more competitive pricing overall compared to traditional air/express services

"ClearJet was built to give brands the ability to unlock fast delivery no matter where they are located, 7 days a week," said Chris Guggenheim, CEO of ClearJet. "By pairing our nationwide air zone-skip network with OnTrac's 7-day ground operations, retailers have access to 2-to-3-day delivery that is faster, predictable, cost efficient, and more accessible than ever. This partnership proves there's room for a new model between costly air and traditional ground services."

Availability

Multiple OnTrac and ClearJet customers are already live with select hybrid express service capabilities, with others piloting ahead of broader rollout. Enrollment in the OnTrac Express early access program is now open, with a limited waitlist. The service is scheduled to begin formal rollout in early 2026, with origin points determined based on waitlist demand, and rapid expansion to follow across OnTrac's full, coast-to-coast network. Shippers can sign up today to learn more and reserve access at www.ontrac.com/express-delivery.

About OnTrac

OnTrac is the parcel carrier of choice for last-mile ecommerce deliveries, helping retailers and shippers build a competitive advantage through faster transit times, lower costs, and coast-to-coast coverage. The OnTrac delivery network reaches more than 70% of the U.S. population across 35 states and Washington, D.C., providing retailers with a reliable alternative to traditional shipping services. With over 65 years of experience, OnTrac is a trusted partner for leading ecommerce brands seeking greater flexibility and efficiency in their supply chains. For more information, visit www.ontrac.com.

About ClearJet

ClearJet® is a delivery infrastructure platform purpose-built for operators. With flexible air and ground solutions, a nationwide network of elite carriers, and deep operational intelligence, ClearJet enables brands to design and control their own logistics ecosystems at scale. Learn more at www.ClearJet.com.

SOURCE OnTrac