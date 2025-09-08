OnTrac Announces Ground Essentials Service Ahead of Early 2026 Rollout

CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OnTrac today announced OnTrac Ground Essentials delivery, a new deferred service designed for brands and 3PLs shipping non-urgent parcels at scale. The service will formally launch in early 2026, with customers piloting service capabilities later this year. Enrollment for the early access program is now open with a limited waitlist.

The launch reflects shifting parcel economics highlighted in OnTrac's new, landmark State of Speed study : shippers are seeking reliable, lower-cost options as import and transportation costs rise. Economy parcel shipping has tightened in 2025, as traditional carriers' economy services introduced mid-year price hikes and added surcharges—raising the cost of deferred options. OnTrac Ground Essentials gives merchants a distinct deferred service for non-urgent shipments, with savings up to 30% and fewer surcharges versus national economy services, with the benefit of OnTrac's 7-day/week, coast-to-coast network reach.

"Retailers have told us they need an economy service that doesn't force a trade-off between cost and coverage," said Vijay Ramachandran, OnTrac VP of Marketing, Product Strategy & Marketplaces. "OnTrac Ground Essentials delivers that combination—lower costs than national economy services, fewer surcharges, and the advantage of coast-to-coast delivery through OnTrac's 7-day/week operations. It gives merchants a distinct economy tier that finally matches scale with savings."

Key Features of OnTrac Ground Essentials

Deferred service value with essential features —designed for non-urgent shipments, with transit times typically 1–2 days longer than Ground and includes visual proof of delivery, standard tracking, and limited claims coverage (exceptions apply).

—designed for non-urgent shipments, with transit times typically 1–2 days longer than Ground and includes visual proof of delivery, standard tracking, and limited claims coverage (exceptions apply). Lower per-parcel cost— up to 30% lower than national economy services on comparable shipments.

up to 30% lower than national economy services on comparable shipments. Better fit for more types of parcels —offers rates for packages under 1-pound up to 150 pounds (contract rates only, eligibility criteria apply).

—offers rates for packages under 1-pound up to 150 pounds (contract rates only, eligibility criteria apply). Fewer surcharges —including no residential surcharge.

—including no residential surcharge. Coverage at scale —reaches 75%+ of U.S. shoppers and 48 of the top 50 metros, supported by OnTrac's 7-day/week network.

The new service also aligns with insights from OnTrac's State of Speed study, which examined how consumers' delivery expectations shift across different shopping occasions—and how retailers respond. The study found that in discretionary purchases—often including categories like low-cost apparel and housewares—shoppers were four to five times less likely to prioritize fast shipping than buyers of time-sensitive goods such as auto parts or household supplies. OnTrac Ground Essentials gives retailers a way to align with those patterns, reducing spend on lower-urgency orders while preserving faster options to support opportunistic and urgent purchases.

"Our new State of Speed study showed just how different shopper priorities are across purchase occasions," said Ramachandran. "With OnTrac Express, 7-Day Play, and now OnTrac Ground Essentials, we're giving retailers the ability to win across all possible consumer mindsets—whether the order calls for speed, precision, or savings."

Availability

Several customers are piloting OnTrac Ground Essentials capabilities during the 2025 peak season. Enrollment in the OnTrac Ground Essentials early access program is now open with a limited waitlist. The new deferred service is scheduled for formal rollout in early 2026. Shippers can sign up today to learn more and reserve access at www.ontrac.com/ground-essentials.

About OnTrac

OnTrac is the parcel carrier of choice for last-mile ecommerce deliveries, helping retailers and shippers build a competitive advantage through faster transit times, lower costs, and coast-to-coast coverage. The OnTrac delivery network reaches more than 70% of the U.S. population across 35 states and Washington, D.C., providing retailers with a reliable alternative to traditional shipping services. With over 65 years of experience, OnTrac is a trusted partner for leading ecommerce brands seeking greater flexibility and efficiency in their supply chains. For more information, visit www.ontrac.com.

