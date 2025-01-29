OnTrac Announces Industry Veteran Michael Cannizzo as Chief Commercial Officer

The supply chain industry executive with over 30 years of success in the small parcel transportation market—with leadership roles at UPS, Amazon, and FleetPride—joins the company at an inflection point in its growth.

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OnTrac, the #1 alternative parcel carrier network, today announced the appointment of Michael Cannizzo as the company's new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). With an extensive background in rapidly scaling commercial organizations at the world's leading logistics companies, including UPS and Amazon, Cannizzo's appointment comes as the company looks to contend with traditional parcel carriers as the most credible alternative. As CCO, Cannizzo will spearhead a recently-redesigned and expanded commercial organization to drive market share growth.

Michael Cannizzo, OnTrac's Chief Commercial Officer

"Michael's leadership experiences with the launches of UPS Supply Chain Solutions and Amazon Shipping will prepare OnTrac for its next phase of growth," said Mike Duffy, CEO of OnTrac. "The market is looking for a credible alternative to the traditional carriers in what promises to be a very volatile year in the parcel industry. With Michael's help, we'll solidify our position as the provider of choice for e-commerce and B2B shippers. We're excited to welcome Michael to the OnTrac team."

Cannizzo's appointment caps a year of highly-regarded industry veterans joining the executive team at OnTrac, including:

Mike Brown (formerly of Amazon, Chewy.com, and Flexport) appointed as CFO;

(formerly of Amazon, Chewy.com, and Flexport) appointed as CFO; Brian Spencer , (formerly of DHL Ecommerce and UPS) as VP Sales;

, (formerly of DHL Ecommerce and UPS) as VP Sales; Robin Rodriguez (formerly of FedEx and Forward Air) as VP Sales Operations;

(formerly of FedEx and Forward Air) as VP Sales Operations; Vijay Ramachandran (formerly of Pitney Bowes and Manhattan Associates) as VP Marketing;

(formerly of Pitney Bowes and Manhattan Associates) as VP Marketing; Josh Taylor (formerly of UPS and ShipWare) as VP Revenue Management.

This leadership team collectively brings over a century of experience in the e-commerce logistics and small parcel industries, cementing OnTrac's position as the most capable alternative in the market.

"I couldn't imagine a better time to be joining OnTrac, just as the company emerges as a true challenger to traditional parcel carriers," said Cannizzo. "I'm excited to lead our world-class commercial team in engaging with all our customers, to understand how we can better meet their needs. We have an opportunity to become the preferred logistics partner for all parcel shippers amidst unprecedented market change."

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Caroline Taylor at [email protected].

To stay up-to-date on OnTrac's latest news, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About OnTrac

OnTrac is the parcel carrier of choice for last-mile e-commerce deliveries that helps retailers and shippers build a competitive advantage through faster delivery times, lower costs, coast-to-coast coverage, and reliable on-time performance. The OnTrac delivery network reaches more than 70% of the population in 35 states and Washington, D.C. and enhances retailers' ability to meet growing demand in the consumer e-commerce delivery market. With more than 65 years of experience, OnTrac has evolved into a critical part of the e-commerce infrastructure and is trusted by leading retailers and shippers that desire reduced transit times and increased flexibility within their supply chains. For more information, visit www.ontrac.com.

SOURCE OnTrac