The Amazon and Flexport veteran joins the company to accelerate development as the company enters its next phase of growth

CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnTrac, the #1 alternative parcel carrier network, today announced that Akash Chauhan has been appointed Chief Operations Officer. Chauhan joins OnTrac as the company builds on record parcel volumes in 2025 and continues scaling its unified, coast-to-coast network serving retail brand, marketplace, and 3PL customers nationwide. His appointment reflects OnTrac's continued investment in operational efficiency, network performance, and long-term growth.

OnTrac Appoints Akash Chauhan as Chief Operations Officer to Lead Service Expansion and Network Innovation

"Akash joins us as OnTrac enters the next phase of our evolution as a scaled, national alternative carrier," said Michael Brown, Chief Executive Officer at OnTrac. "Having worked with Akash at Amazon and Flexport, I've seen first-hand his ability to lead and drive accelerated innovation among operations organizations at national and global scale. Akash will help us realize our vision of cementing OnTrac's position as the one true alternative to legacy national carriers in the US."

Chauhan brings more than two decades of supply chain and operations leadership experience. He spent 18 years at Amazon, where he rose through progressive leadership roles to serve as Vice President of North American Customer Fulfillment, overseeing supply chain, transportation, and fulfillment center operations across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, India, and Brazil. Previously, as Vice President of Amazon Logistics Engineering and Network Planning, Chauhan helped expand network capacity 10X in three years while growing last-mile capabilities globally. He later served as Vice President of Fulfillment Engineering and Robotics, leading a multi-year automation strategy to modernize operations at scale. Most recently, Chauhan served as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Solutions at Veyer and previously as Senior Vice President of Operations and Customer Solutions at Flexport, further deepening his expertise across global freight, 3PL, and end-to-end supply chain management. Chauhan's experience centers around rapid organizational change management and cost-effective operational excellence driven by tech-enabled strategies.

"OnTrac has built a network other carriers are envious of," said Chauhan. "The scale and speed of OnTrac's operations is unmatched in the industry. I couldn't be more excited to join the team at this important moment in OnTrac's path to disrupting the legacy parcel carrier duopoly."

With record volumes flowing through its unified network and accelerating demand from retail and marketplace shippers, OnTrac enters 2026 focused on building the largest, most flexible, and most customer-focused carrier of choice in U.S. parcel delivery.

About OnTrac

OnTrac is the #1 Alternative Carrier Network for e-commerce deliveries, helping retailers and shippers build a competitive advantage through faster delivery times, 7 day/week operations, lower costs, coast-to-coast coverage, and reliable performance. The OnTrac delivery network reaches more than 70% of the population in 35 states and Washington, D.C., and supports a growing range of ecommerce, marketplace, and omnichannel shipping needs. With more than 65 years of experience, OnTrac has evolved into a critical part of the U.S. e-commerce logistics infrastructure and is trusted by leading shippers seeking greater speed, flexibility, and resilience in their supply chains.

