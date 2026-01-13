OnTrac Appoints Mike Brown as Chief Executive Officer Following Record 2025 Volumes and Continued Market Expansion

Planned leadership transition comes as the company builds on historic demand, a unified coast-to-coast network, and growing adoption across retail and marketplace segments

CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnTrac, the #1 alternative parcel carrier network, today announced that Mike Brown has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2026. Brown succeeds Mike Duffy, who has accepted an opportunity outside of OnTrac and will step down effective January 31, 2026.

Mike Brown, Chief Executive Officer at OnTrac

The transition follows a record 2025 for the company, during which OnTrac processed the highest parcel volumes in its history. That unprecedented demand reflects growing interest from retail, marketplace, and 3PL shippers seeking a scaled alternative carrier purpose-built for their operational and commercial needs. During Duffy's nearly three-year tenure, OnTrac completed the integration of the nation's two largest regional parcel carriers and emerged as a single, unified network reaching over 75% of U.S. shoppers. That transformation positioned the company as the most credible alternative carrier in last-mile parcel delivery and established the foundation for its next phase of growth.

"OnTrac has reached an important inflection point," said David Horing, Chairman of the Board at OnTrac and Managing Director at American Securities. "The integration is complete, the network is operating at national scale, and customer demand continues to grow. Mike Brown is the right leader to build on that momentum—expanding our relevance with shippers, sharpening our differentiation in the market, and leading the company into its next chapter as a scaled challenger in U.S. parcel delivery."

Brown most recently served as OnTrac's Chief Financial Officer and brings decades of operations and finance leadership experience across global manufacturing, supply chain and logistics, ecommerce, high-growth startups, and Fortune 100 companies such as Amazon, Chewy, Flexport, Accenture, Johnson Controls, and Honeywell. Over the past 18 months, Brown has played a central role in shaping OnTrac's operating model, investment priorities, and long-term strategy.

"This leadership transition comes at a moment of real momentum for OnTrac," said Brown. "We just completed a record-breaking year, with customers expanding their use of our network because they need a partner built around the shipper experience—speed, flexibility, visibility, and commercial alignment. As we enter 2026, our focus is on deepening that differentiation, scaling new services, and continuing to earn more of our customers' business as the alternative carrier of choice."

As part of the planned succession, Evan Weintraub, formerly OnTrac's VP of Accounting and Corporate Controller, and has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective February 1, 2026, reflecting the company's intentional approach to leadership continuity and development.

With its multi-year integration being completed and record volumes flowing through a unified network, OnTrac enters 2026 positioned for its next chapter. The company plans to build on recent momentum with service enhancements and additional announcements coming later this year.

About OnTrac

OnTrac is the #1 Alternative Carrier Network for e-commerce deliveries, helping retailers and shippers build a competitive advantage through faster delivery times, 7 day/week operations, lower costs, coast-to-coast coverage, and reliable performance. The OnTrac delivery network reaches more than 70% of the population in 35 states and Washington, D.C., and supports a growing range of ecommerce, marketplace, and omnichannel shipping needs. With more than 65 years of experience, OnTrac has evolved into a critical part of the U.S. e-commerce logistics infrastructure and is trusted by leading shippers seeking greater speed, flexibility, and resilience in their supply chains.

