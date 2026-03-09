Marketplace seller support expands into additional high-volume U.S. markets, enabling seller-fulfilled shipping with 7-day/week operations and savings up to 30% lower vs legacy national carriers.

CHANTILLY, Va., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnTrac today announced a Q2 expansion of its marketplace seller and small-quantity pickup program into additional high-volume ecommerce markets across the Northeast, South, and Midwest.

The program is built for seller-fulfilled (3P/MFN) marketplace shipping through leading shipping platforms and integrations, giving more small and mid-sized sellers access to OnTrac's marketplace shipping capabilities and pickup options.

OnTrac Expands Marketplace Seller Program in Major U.S. Metro Areas, Named “Delivery Services Company of the Year”

The expansion builds on OnTrac's existing scale as the #1 alternative carrier network for ecommerce: reaching more than 75% of online shoppers across 35 states and Washington, D.C. and serving 48 of the top 50 U.S. metro areas.

Why this Program Matters Now

The expansion follows recent signals from the legacy national carriers that broad ecommerce volume is being repriced and deprioritized. During its Q4 earnings call, UPS said it is taking "deliberate actions to remove lower-yielding e-commerce volume." (UPS Q4 Earnings Call). At its Investor Day, FedEx stated it would "ease pursuit of general e-commerce volume." (FedEx 2026 Investor Day).

For seller-fulfilled marketplace shipping, that shift shows up as higher costs across channels—even when the nationals' service has not become faster.

OnTrac's operating model offers seller-fulfilled (3P/MFN) marketplace shipments a different path. With 7-day transit and delivery, packages continue moving through the weekend, enabling up to two days faster delivery in many scenarios. Combined with pricing that can be as much as 30% lower than legacy national carriers, with fewer surcharges, the program helps sellers protect both delivery performance and cost—particularly on long-zone shipments—without defaulting to premium services.

"Marketplace sellers are getting hit from both sides: multiple in-year price hikes amid rising speed expectations," said Michael Cannizzo, Chief Commercial Officer at OnTrac. "Our job is to give shippers a practical lever. With OnTrac, small and mid-size sellers deliver faster to meet marketplace SLAs—while also seeing significant savings versus legacy carriers UPS and FedEx. This Q2 expansion brings that model to sellers in more of the country's highest-volume ecommerce markets."

Industry Recognition

OnTrac's continued expansion and market momentum were recently recognized by Logistics & Transportation Review. The publication recently named OnTrac "Last Mile E-Commerce Delivery Services Company of the Year," reflecting its growing role as an alternative for marketplace sellers seeking lower costs, fewer surcharge surprises, and faster ground delivery without premium upgrades.

"This recognition reflects what marketplace sellers actually pay for and get judged on: lower all-in shipping costs and the ability to hit fast delivery commitments without buying premium services," said Cannizzo. "That's the operating model we've built, and this expansion brings it to more sellers in major metro markets."

OnTrac Marketplace Seller-Fulfilled (3P/MFN) Program & Roadmap

Built for seller-fulfilled (3P/MFN) shipping across the top U.S. marketplaces and through major shipping platform integrations such as ShipStation, Fenix Commerce, ShipWise, ProShip, EasyPost, ReadyCloud and more

Supports both warehouse-scale volume and smaller daily pickup sellers (pickup availability and cutoff times vary by market)

Build for scale: trusted by 8 of the top 10 and 400+ of the top 1000 ecommerce retailers

Program access will expand in Q2 in the following metro areas, building on existing availability in these markets:

Access expanding in Q2: Already available: New York City, NY / Central New Jersey Chicago, IL Dallas, TX Houston, TX Miami, FL Atlanta, GA Philadelphia, PA Austin, TX Los Angeles, CA Phoenix, AZ San Francisco, CA Seattle, WA San Diego, CA Denver, CO Las Vegas, NV Portland, OR Salt Lake City, UT

Benefits for Sellers

Lower all-in shipping cost: rates as much as 30% lower than legacy national carriers, with fewer surcharges





Faster delivery on standard ground: 7-day transit and delivery keeps shipments moving through the weekend, enabling up to 2 days faster delivery vs national carriers





Long-zone performance without premium spend: helps sellers meet marketplace delivery expectations on longer-distance shipments without defaulting to higher-priced services





Reduced reliance on nationals: network reach can cover 75%+ of the U.S. population, helping sellers limit national carrier over-exposure

About OnTrac

OnTrac is the #1 Alternative Carrier Network for e-commerce deliveries, helping retailers and shippers build a competitive advantage through faster delivery times, 7 day/week operations, lower costs, coast-to-coast coverage, and reliable performance. The OnTrac delivery network reaches more than 75% of the population in 35 states and Washington, D.C., and supports a growing range of ecommerce, marketplace, and omnichannel shipping needs. With more than 65 years of experience, OnTrac has evolved into a critical part of the U.S. e-commerce logistics infrastructure and is trusted by leading shippers seeking greater speed, flexibility, and resilience in their supply chains.

