ONT's 'Why Ever You Travel Video' wins two more global marketing awards

27 Jun, 2023

ONTARIO, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time in two months, Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) has earned international recognition for its "Why Ever You Travel" video, this time winning two Telly Awards for online commercials.

Ontario International Airport's Why Ever You travel video has won two more international marketing awards.
The one-minute video, which showcases the kind of positive passenger experiences that have made ONT the gateway of choice for millions of Southern Californians, won Silver Awards in both the "Transportation" and "Travel/Tourism" categories. The Telly Awards, founded in 1979, are considered the world's most prestigious honor for video and television marketing. This year, more than 13,000 entries were submitted from organizations across five continents and 50 countries.

"Why Ever You Travel" previously was honored with four NYX Awards, also recognizing top work in marketing and communications. The poignant video is designed around the theme, "Why ever you travel, wherever you go, leaving home should almost be as easy as coming back," and features individuals and families as they prepare for a variety of different travel experiences.

"The overwhelmingly positive response to 'Why Ever You Travel' is something we're very proud of and is a credit to our entire Ontario International Airport family. The video beautifully captures why we work so hard to ensure that everyone who travels through ONT has the most positive experience they possibly can," said Eren Cello, chief marketing and communications officer for the Ontario International Airport Authority.

Located in the heart of one of the fastest-growing population and economic centers in the U.S., ONT has become one of the industry's great success stories. Passenger volumes have reached their highest level since 2008, years before the airport's return to local ownership in 2016. Recently, the airport welcomed its 30 millionth passenger since that return to local control.

About Ontario International Airport 
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to more than two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.comFollow @flyONT on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)
The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:
Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

