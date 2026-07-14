onX Launches In-App Emergency Assistance for Safer Backcountry Adventures

onX SOS, powered by Overwatch x Rescue, connects users to 24/7 rescue coordination and evacuation coverage, with no monetary caps.

MISSOULA, Mont., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- onX, the leading outdoor navigation platform for hunters, off-roaders and hikers, skiers, and more, today announced the launch of onX SOS, a new in-app emergency assistance service powered by Overwatch x Rescue (OxR). onX SOS expands onX's industry-leading navigation and mapping capabilities to include safety services within the navigation app millions of adventurers already use.

For adventurers looking for an alternative to dedicated satellite hardware, satellite connectivity plans, or separate rescue memberships, onX SOS combines emergency assistance and financial protection in one seamless subscription for $49.99/year, delivering the most comprehensive rescue coverage for the best value in the market. onX SOS connects users directly to a 24/7 professional emergency response team that coordinates the rescue and covers the rescue and evacuation costs directly, with no separate hardware to buy, no claims process to file, and no out-of-pocket expenses.

onX's in-app SOS button is backed by the response from OxR, a service of FocusPoint International. With more than 15 years of emergency response experience, OxR has coordinated at least 15,000 rescues across more than 220 countries and territories, saving adventurers more than $10 million in rescue and medical costs.

"We designed onX SOS around a simple insight: nearly all of our customers consider safety to be a critical part of their outdoor experience," said Preethi Ramani, onX Chief Product Officer. "So we built access to emergency assistance right into the app. Whether you're finding a new perch to glass from, peak to summit, or trail to ride, onX SOS goes wherever you do. And if something goes wrong, even miles away from another human or cell service, a professional emergency coordination team is just a few taps away."

The need for that protection is especially important as outdoor enthusiasts explore remote landscapes, trading bars of cell signal for deeper immersion into nature. A recent onX analysis found:

More than 646 million acres across the U.S., roughly 28% of the U.S. land mass, have no cellular coverage.

77-91% of onX customers report recreating on these signal-free landscapes.

More than half (51%) of onX Offroad users have reported needing assistance in the field.

onX SOS was designed for these situations, connecting users to professional emergency coordination through cellular or satellite connectivity when it matters most. The financial stakes can be just as high as the physical ones. According to the Government Accountability Office, the average U.S. air ambulance transport costs approximately $36,400, an expense most private health plans do not cover. onX SOS covers these costs directly, with no claims to file and no out-of-pocket expenses.

When activated, onX SOS generates a pre-populated SMS with the user's GPS coordinates and account information, which is delivered to OxR's 24/7 Crisis Response Centers via cellular or satellite connectivity. From there, a trained coordinator—OxR's centers are staffed by former military, law enforcement and first responders—initiates two-way communication with users, coordinates the rescue and stays engaged with the person in distress until they reach safety.

"At Overwatch x Rescue, we believe going further outdoors should never mean facing the risks alone," said Greg Pearson, CEO of FocusPoint International. "By powering onX SOS, our team brings decades of rescue coordination experience to the adventurers who rely on onX every day, so they can explore with confidence, knowing that an expert team is ready to respond if the need arises."

onX SOS is currently available for onX Offroad and onX Hunt users on iOS and Android at all membership tiers, and will be available in onX Backcountry later this summer. The subscription is tied to a user's onX account, allowing access to the SOS button across all three apps with a single subscription. The feature is available on mobile devices with cellular and satellite SMS messaging capabilities.

To learn more or subscribe, visit onxmaps.com/sos.

ABOUT ONX MAPS

Founded in 2009, onX is a pioneer in digital outdoor navigation, developing software that helps inform, inspire, and empower outdoor recreationists. onX Hunt, onX Offroad, onX Backcountry, and onX Fish make up the company's suite of apps and are built by explorers for explorers. Because off-the-beaten-path experiences are at the heart of what onX does, the company also leads initiatives to protect and expand access to public land. Since 2018, onX has worked with various partners to secure and improve public land access through direct funding and by supporting key legislation with data analysis and research. For more information about onX, visit http://onxmaps.com/.

ABOUT OVERWATCH X RESCUE

Overwatch x Rescue™ (OxR) is an emergency SOS subscription service built for adventurers who play beyond the safety of cell service, because chasing greater rewards shouldn't mean bearing the risks alone. Subscribers receive 24/7 live rescue coordination plus financial coverage for search and rescue and medical evacuation, with no altitude or activity restrictions, no deductibles, and no claims process. Veteran-founded and veteran-led, OxR coordinates more than 15,000 rescues annually across 220+ countries and territories and has saved subscribers over $10 million in medical evacuation and rescue costs. The service works through the OxR app on iOS and Android and with the satellite devices adventurers already carry. For more information, visit www.overwatchxrescue.com or follow @overwatchxrescue.

MEDIA CONTACT

onX | Rachel Popp, rachel@bfcollective.co

OxR | Domenica Orellana, [email protected]

SOURCE onX